Saturday

Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog before 2 pm. High near 62. Northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night

Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 46. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.