NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Junior captain Ethan Carpenter (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) captured a pair of Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference individual championships in the discus throw and the shot put at the 2022 C2C Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s outdoor track & field team finished fifth in the six-team field with 39 points. St. Mary’s College registered five school records and seven personal bests.

Ethan Carpenter competing in shot put at Seahawk Invitational (4.2.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Host Christopher Newport University won its second straight C2C men’s outdoor championship title with 208 points. Salisbury University finished second with 127 points, followed by the University of Mary Washington in third (121) and the University of California Santa Cruz in fourth (116). In comparison, Pratt Institute finished last with five points.

How It Happened

Carpenter’s first C2C title came in the shot put as he posted a school and personal record of 13.68m, which ranks 14th in the Mid-Atlantic region, to win the event. He broke his own record of 13.43m set on March 19 at the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational.

Carpenter then became the C2C champion in the discus throw with 42.56m, while junior Marion Lajara (Rockville, Md./Einstein) finished sixth with a PR of 33.31m, which ranks 12th in the conference.

Lajara also added a 10th-place finish in the shot put with a PR of 10.66m, the 14th-best in the league.

The foursome of first-year Zane Obi (Gaithersburg, Md./Quince Orchard), sophomore captain William Christophel (Greensboro, Md./North Caroline), senior Christian Oliverio (Beltsville, Md./Gonzaga College), and sophomore Emmanuel Douge (Frederick, Md./Oakdale) placed third in the 4×400 relay with a school-record time of 3:29.01, which ranks 11th in the region. The time broke the previous mark of 3:37.09 set at the CNU Blue & Silver Challenge on March 27, 2021.

Carpenter added a third-place finish in the hammer throw with a mark of 47.35m.

Junior Alex Gouin (Elkridge, Md./Bethesda Chevy Chase), Oliverio, Obi, and Douge finished fifth in the 4x100m relay with a school record 45.49, which ranks 28th in the region. The quartet broke the previous record of 45.50 set at the Hopkins/Loyola Invitational on April 23.

Sophomore Chamarr Auber (Sykesville, Md./Century) used a school and personal record of 33.35m (7th in C2C) to finish fifth in the javelin throw, breaking his previous mark of 32.50m set at the Goucher College Blue & Gold Classic on April 15.

Douge picked up a pair of sixth-place finishes in the 200m (22.77w) and the 100m (11.14w).

Christophel led the Seahawks in the 800m with a seventh-place finish in 1:59.42, which ranks 35th in the region, while first-year Nate Norris (Owings, Md./Northern) notched a PR of 2:06.02 for 13th place.

Oliverio took ninth in the 400m hurdles with a PR of 1:01.96, which ranks 48th in the region, while first-year Patton Harbourt (Gaithersburg, Md./T.S. Wootton) placed ninth in the 3000m steeple in 12:07.05.

Senior Caleb Shankle (Gaithersburg, Md./Richard Montgomery) earned an 11th-place finish in the 10,000m in 39:01.82.

Douge also notched a 12th-place finish in the long jump with a school and personal record of 5.70m, which ranks 16th in the C2C. His mark broke the previous record of 5.62m set by Alex Behzadi ’22 at the CNU Blue & Silver Challenge (March 27, 2021).

Senior Tyler Wilson (Silver Spring, Md./Einstein) went 12th in the 5000m with a time of 18:03.68 while Christophel tallied a 13th-place finish in the 1500m in 4:21.06.

Obi finished 13th in the 400m in 55.63.

