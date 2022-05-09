ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team claimed the United East Conference’s automatic qualifying bid to the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Championship Tournament on a rainy, windy Saturday afternoon by capturing the United East Championship.

Top-seeded St. Mary’s College (12-5) won the United East crown in its inaugural season in the conference with a 22-4 victory over No. 3 seed Medaille College (9-8).

Senior attacker Lucy Gussio (Baldwin, Md./Notre Dame Prep) was named the Tournament MVP after notching 10 goals and seven assists in two tournament games this weekend.

In their seventh conference championship game appearance, the Seahawks earned the program’s fourth league championship tournament title and first since 2002. They were crowned champions of the Capital Athletic Conference in 1998, 1999, and 2002.

St. Mary’s now awaits to see who they will face in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, which begins on May 14 with first-round action. The field for the 2022 DIII women’s lacrosse tournament will be revealed at 10:30 a.m. ET on Monday, May 9, live on NCAA.com.



How It Happened

Medaille was held to just three shots in the first half by the Seahawk defense while St. Mary’s cruised to a 14-0 halftime advantage.

The Seahawks scored the first two goals of the second half to stretch their lead to 16-0 before Katelynn Deveans put Medaille on the scoreboard with her 59th goal of the season.

A 3-0 St. Mary’s run would close out the third frame with the Seahawks boasting a 19-1 lead with 15 minutes left to play.

Senior captain Kelly Emge (Forest Hill, Md./Fallston) scored 28 seconds into the fourth period for the hosts’ 20th goal before the Mavericks tallied three straight for a 16-goal game with 5:19 remaining in the game.

The Seahawks closed out the game on a 9-0 run as senior attacker Susanna Schmidt (Poolesville, Md./Poolesville) registered her fourth multiple-goal game of the season with a career-best two goals in the run and added an assist for a career-high three points.

First-year midfielder Colin Horton (University Park, Md./Elizabeth Seton) and junior attacker Lily Davison (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) netted the final two goals for St. Mary's.

2022 United East Women’s Lacrosse Champions Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

This is St. Mary’s ninth 20-goal game of the season.

The Seahawks outshot Medaille, 41-10, and posted a 27-18 margin in ground balls as sophomore defender Rachael Freeman (Baltimore, Md./Friends) scooped up a career-best seven 50-50 balls.

(Baltimore, Md./Friends) scooped up a career-best seven 50-50 balls. Medaille struggled to get the ball into its attacking end with 13 failed clears in 25 attempts and committed 31 turnovers.

St. Mary’s won 19 of 29 draw controls, including owning a 13-3 margin in the first half. Horton matched her career-high of seven draws for the second straight game.

Player Highlights

Gussio finished the afternoon with five goals and three assists while Davison contributed four goals and one helper.

Emge and first-year attacker Hailey Betch (Severna Park, Md./Severna Park) both recorded hat tricks as each player notched three goals.

Sophomore goalie Maddie Clemmer (Middletown, Md./Middletown) made three saves in improving to 11-5 on the season.

(Middletown, Md./Middletown) made three saves in improving to 11-5 on the season. Tatiana Wright collected 14 stops and picked up three ground balls as the Mavericks’ seven-game win streak came to a halt.

