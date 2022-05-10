The world is shifting towards remote work, and nearly 50% of professionals believe that traditional employment won’t be there in the future.

And, with co-working spaces and digital nomad visas sprouting across most countries, it’s easy to see how future generations of talents will have the flexibility of choosing their preferred remote work station – no matter whether that might be a remote cabin, an urban coffee shop, a riverboat, or a hotel room.

But does that mean that McDonald’s restaurants could be the next hangout for remote workers? For some, maybe.

Here’s what you need to know before turning a McDonald’s booth table into your desk.

It’s Reliable and Accessible – Anywhere You Are!

If there is a competitive edge that McDonald’s has over other remote working locations is that there are over 38,000 restaurants across 100 countries – all of which are offering similar standards of service and facilities.

No matter whether you are a freelancer looking to get away from your home office’s desk, or a digital nomad seeking a reliable connection to the Internet in a foreign country, you can count on any international McDonald’s restaurant to provide:

Comfortable seats (especially in newly renovated outlets)

Several power outlets

WiFi connection – which is free, not secured by password, and highly reliable

Continued food and beverage service

These features might not cover much more than the basics – but provide all the essentials needed to keep up with emails, make a business call, or get through the to-do list of admin tasks.

This can be invaluable if you find yourself in an unfamiliar city or country and looking for a temporary work base.

Your McDonald’s Business Meal Could Be Fully Deductible

No, not all of your lunch breaks are tax-deductible. But, as small business taxes continue to rise , knowing what represents a tax write-off can save you from leaving hundreds of dollars on the table!

So, what makes a McDonald’s lunch a business expense?

According to the IRS, business expenses are categorized as those costs that are ordinary and necessary for your business to run. In turn, having lunch at McDonald’s with a client, colleague, coworker, lead, or prospective client is considered a business expense.

Additionally, if you are away from your tax home (your business’s or employer’s address) and you can’t reasonably return to your tax home for lunch, you might claim your McDonald’s lunch as a travel expense. If you wish to use this strategy, make sure that the meal doesn’t fall in the personal expenses category!

What’s more, as part of the government’s Covid-19 small business relief plan, business meals and beverages are considered 100% deductible in 2021 and 2022.



Since this is a field in constant evolution, make sure to keep up with the latest regulations for online sellers and digital nomads, and discover tax deductions as a freelancer that can make a difference in your company’s budgeting plan.

McDonald’s Is Suitable for Any Lifestyle

McDonald’s opening hours and accessibility options vary depending on countries, location, and average footfall. But, in most cases, you can count on any McDonald’s restaurant to be open from early in the morning to late at night – if they are not operating 24\7!

For local telecommuters, this might be a mild advantage, especially if their clients are local and prefer to work during the daytime.

But if you are dealing with international clients, or are a digital nomad looking to overcome the time-difference hurdle, an open McDonald’s is a golden ticket to after-hours productivity!

Additionally, McDonald’s restaurants offer a range of food and beverage options, suitable for most dietary requirements and lifestyle choices. With a little self-control, you might also be able to opt for the salad and stick to your health goals!

Setting Up Your Work Station at a McDonald’s Location Is Affordable

Co-working spaces are, undeniably, the best solution for remote workers looking for networking opportunities, a creative environment, and reliable WiFi. And, in most cases, coworking memberships are deductible from your taxable income.

Nonetheless, the most popular national coworking companies charge a whopping average of $260-$430 a month for their base-level membership – but can be as costly as $918 a month in some locations!

Setting up your workstation at McDonald’s is a great way to save money while getting the work done. In some locations across the US, you can even get free refills on coffee.

McDonald’s Locations Have Their Downsides: Know What To Expect

McDonald’s restaurants are the most reliable option for digital nomads and freelancers traveling through unfamiliar cities or countries. But the choice of working from a McDonald’s outlet does not come without its fair share of disadvantages.

McDonald’s locations can be crowded and noisy, especially at peak times, and you might not benefit from the same level of security a coworking space might offer. Nonetheless, if you are looking to get away from a boxy home office, or you are on the hunt for reliable WiFi while traveling, McDonald’s might just be a go-to solution you can always count on.