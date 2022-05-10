INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Selection Committee announced the 46-team bracket for the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Championship Monday morning, and the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team (12-5) will take on Framingham State College (11-7) in the first round on May 14 on the campus of The College of New Jersey (TCNJ).

NCAA Selection Video

Today’s selection marks St. Mary’s College’s ninth appearance (1998, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2008, 2016) in the NCAA Tournament and first since 2016. The Seahawks own a 3-8 all-time record in NCAA postseason action and made it as far as the regional finals (third round) in 2002.

The program’s first-ever NCAA Championship win was an 11-8 first-round win over Washington & Lee University in 1998. St. Mary’s last NCAA Tournament victory was a 16-15 first-round decision over FDU Florham in 2008. In 2016, the Seahawks garnered a first-round bye before falling to the College at Brockport, 10-1, in the second round in their last NCAA Tournament appearance.

Under first-year Head Coach Brittney Morris , St. Mary’s will travel to Ewing, N.J., to face Framingham State in first-round action at The College of New Jersey. This will mark the first-ever meeting between the Seahawks and Framingham. Game time and ticket information will be released Tuesday (May 10) afternoon.

Women’s Lacrosse Reaction to NCAA Announcement (5.9.22) Credit: Nairem Moran / St. Mary's College of Maryland

TCNJ (15-2), who earned a first-round bye, will square off against the winner of the St. Mary’s-Framingham matchup on Sunday, May 15.

The Division III national semifinals and final will be held May 28-29 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Va.

St. Mary’s gained a berth in the 2022 NCAA Division III Championship after earning the United East Conference’s automatic qualifier (AQ) with a 22-4 victory over Medaille College in the conference championship game on May 7.

Framingham, which hails from the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC), makes its first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Riding a four-game win streak, the Rams notched the MASCAC’s AQ with an 18-10 victory over Bridgewater State University in the conference tournament championship game on May 7.

TCNJ, a New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) member, is appearing in its 36th NCAA Championship and brings an 84-23 NCAA postseason record, including 12 national titles. The Lions handed Rowan University an 18-3 setback for the NJAC title and the AQ on May 8.