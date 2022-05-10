INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Committee released the 49-team bracket for the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championship Monday afternoon and the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team (11-7) will take on No. 21 Washington & Lee University (15-6) in the first round on May 13 in Lexington, Va.

NCAA Selection Release

Today’s selection marks St. Mary’s College’s first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Amber Manspeaker and Sydney Anderson vs. Hood (3.2.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Sixth-year Head Coach Greg Shedd and his Seahawks will head to the Washington & Lee campus to face Washington & Lee in first-round action. Match time and ticket information will be released Tuesday (May 10) afternoon.

The winner of the St. Mary’s-Washington & Lee matchup will square off against No. 15 University of Mary Washington (12-5) in the second round on Saturday, May 14.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA), Oglethorpe University, and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will host the team championships finals on May 23-25 at USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.

St. Mary’s gained a berth in the 2022 NCAA Division III Championship after earning the North Atlantic Conference’s automatic qualifier (AQ) with a 5-0 victory over Husson University in the United East Conference/North Atlantic Crossover match on May 8.

Washington & Lee captured the 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championship title with a 5-0 victory over Sweet Briar College on May 8. This is the Generals’ 29th NCAA Tournament appearance and they boast a 57-29 record. W&L won it all in 2007 and has finished as the national runner-up five times (1996, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2008).

Mary Washington, a member of the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference (C2C) and former conference foe of the Seahawks, is appearing in its 233rd NCAA Championship and brings a 29-31 NCAA postseason record, including winning it all in 1988 and 1991. The Eagles claimed the C2C’s AQ with a 5-1 win over No. 23 Christopher Newport University in the championship match on May 8.