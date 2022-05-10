INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Committee announced the 44-team bracket for the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championship Monday afternoon and the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team (15-3) will take on Penn State Behrend (11-13) in the first round on May 13 on the campus of the University of Mary Washington.

NCAA Selection Release

Tyler VanVanValkenburg (l.) talking with Coach Shedd (3.2.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Today’s selection marks St. Mary’s College’s first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Sixth-year Head Coach Greg Shedd and his Seahawks will head to Fredericksburg, Va., to face Penn State Behrend in first-round action. Match time and ticket information will be released Tuesday (May 10) afternoon.

The winner of the St. Mary’s-Penn State Behrend matchup will square off against No. 8 Trinity (Texas) University (15-6) in the second round on Saturday, May 14. No. 18 Mary Washington (15-5) will be pitted against No. 13 Emory University (8-10), the defending national champion, in the other second-round match.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA), Oglethorpe University, and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will host the team championships finals on May 23-25 at USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.

St. Mary’s gained a berth in the 2022 NCAA Division III Championship after earning the United East Conference’s automatic qualifier (AQ) with a 5-0 victory over SUNY Delhi in the United East/North Atlantic Conference Crossover match on May 8.

Penn State Behrend, who comes from the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC), is making just its second appearance in the NCAA Tournament and first since 2012. The Lions notched the AMCC’s AQ with a 5-1 victory over Penn State Altoona in the league tournament championship match on April 24.

Trinity, a member of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC), appears in its 28th NCAA Championship and brings a 42-27 NCAA postseason record, including winning it all in 2000. The Tigers claimed the SCAC’s AQ with a 5-0 win over then-No. 23 Southwestern University in the championship match on May 1.