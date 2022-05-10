May 10, 2022 – Leonardtown, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Library Board of Trustees joins all St. Mary’s County Library employees in mourning the passing of Anne Alvey.

Anne started her career at St. Mary’s County Library as a page in 1976. Through her nearly 46 years of service, Anne served as a Circulation Assistant, a Circulation Supervisor, and eventually the Assistant Branch Manager at Leonardtown Library. Anne retired from service as an Assistant Branch Manager at the Library on April 1, 2021, leaving behind a lasting impression on all those who interacted with her, both customers and staff.

“We are very sad to learn of the passing of Anne Alvey, former Assistant Manager of the Leonardtown Library,” said Mary Anne Bowman, Deputy Director. “Anne was a face of the Library for many customers, having worked with us for 46 years. She had just recently retired to spend time with her two daughters and grandchildren; that was her pride and joy. I’m truly sorry for their loss.”

Information on services:

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, the family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. for visitation at the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home (41590 Fenwick Street, Leonardtown, MD). A service will be held at 11 a.m. with Father Ray Schmidt officiating. Interment will be private.