LA PLATA, MD—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, a Charles County jury, after an 8-day trial, convicted Gregory Deshawn Collins, 23, of Waldorf, of the First-Degree Felony Murder of Lynn Maher, Armed Robbery, and related charges.

On October 1, 2020, officers responded to the 7-11 convenience store located in the 3300 block of Middletown Road in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered victim Lynn Maher, an employee of 7-11, deceased at the scene.

An investigation revealed that a male suspect entered the store on the night of the incident and selected a 7-11 brand tea bottle. He then approached the sales counter, where Maher was working as a cashier. The suspect brandished a handgun and announced a robbery. Maher removed all the money from the register till and gave it to the suspect. She showed the empty register till to the suspect, who pointed a handgun at her and pulled the trigger. The bullet struck Maher in the head, killing her. After shooting Maher, the suspect put the money, a total of $249.69, in his pocket and fled the scene.

Surveillance of the incident showed that the suspect, later identified as Collins, was wearing a distinct pair of blue jeans and blue tennis shoes. A photograph was discovered of Collins wearing blue shoes on September 7, 2020, consistent with what was worn during the robbery and murder. Further, a search and seizure warrant was executed at Collins’ residence. A pair of blue jeans were recovered during the search that was consistent with the suspect from the robbery and murder.

During the course of the investigation, Collins confessed to robbing the store and shooting Maher. DNA evidence also linked Collins to the robbery and murder.

Collins will be sentenced on August 2, 2022. At sentencing, Collins faces life plus 20 years in prison.

First-Degree Felony Murder

Use of a Handgun During the Commission of a Crime of Violence

First-Degree Assault

Use of a Handgun During the Commission of First-Degree Assault

Armed Robbery

Use of a Handgun During the Commission of Armed Robbery

Theft $100-$1500

Wear, Carry and Transport Handgun Upon Their Person

Loaded Handgun on Person

UPDATE 10/27/2020- The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Gregory Deahawn Collins, the suspect in the October 1, 2020 murder of Lynn Marie Maher, 49, of White Plains; has been extradited to Maryland and is in custody. A virtual bond review hearing will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

UPDATE October 19, 2020: Through an extensive investigation and coordination with the U.S. Marshals Task Force, Gregory DeShawn Collins, Jr., 22, of Waldorf, was located and apprehended in Georgia on Tuesday, October 19. Collins is currently awaiting extradition in Georgia and will be served an arrest warrant upon his return to Maryland for this incident.

Charles County Sheriff’s Detectives identified Collins as a suspect in the murder of Lynn Marie Maher, which took place on October 1 at the 7-Eleven on Middletown Road in Waldorf. Maher was shot and killed during an armed robbery. Detectives worked closely with Corporal Eric Baker, a Charles County Officer assigned to the U.S. Marshals Task Force, to determine Collins’ location. Due to the tireless efforts by Cpl. Baker, the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Collins was apprehended without incident.

UPDATE October 16. 2020: Charles County Sheriff’s Detectives have identified Gregory DeShawn Collins, Jr., 22, of Waldorf, as a suspect in the murder of Lynn Marie Maher which took place on October 1 at the 7-Eleven on Middletown Road in Waldorf. Maher was shot and killed during an armed robbery.

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant and are urging anyone with information about this case or Collins’ whereabouts to contact Det. Feldman at (301) 609-6474. If anyone sees Collins, please do not approach and instead call 911 immediately. A reward of up to $42,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

UPDATE October 5, 2020 @11:20 a.m.: The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is announcing an increase in the reward relating to the murder of Lynn Marie Maher, a cashier at the 7-Eleven on Middletown Road in Waldorf who was shot and killed on October 1 during an armed robbery.

With the assistance of the FBI ($15,000), 7-Eleven ($10,000), and Charles County Crime Solvers ($2,500), the reward has been increased to up to $27,500 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect. As detectives vigorously pursue leads, they are urging people who have information about this case to contact them at (301) 609-6474. They are also evaluating the surveillance camera footage and, due to investigative reasons, are not releasing any footage at this time.

Update 10:47 a.m- On October 1 at 12:50 a.m., officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 3370 Middletown Road in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. A preliminary investigation showed a lone male entered the store and approached the clerk. He produced a gun and demanded money.

After obtaining the money, the suspect shot the victim and fled. The victim, Lynn Marie Maher, 49, of White Plains, died from her injuries on the scene. The suspect is described as a black male, 5’7” – 5’10” with a slender build. He was wearing a white facemask, a dark hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and dark tennis shoes.

UPDATE 6:20 a. m. – Update on homicide at 7-Eleven on Middletown Rd. The suspect entered the store wearing a surgical mask, hoodie, and jeans. He approached the clerk, produced a gun, demanded money, and shot the victim during the robbery.

He fled on foot, but it’s not clear if he got into a car later.

Waldorf, MD(5:00 a.m.)- Shortly after 1 a.m., the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7-Eleven Store on Middletown Road for a reported homicide. A clerk was shot and killed in an apparent robbery, authorities state.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact 9-1-1 or 301-932-2222