There’s hardly ever a shortage of options for finding something new to watch on Netflix. The streaming service is constantly dropping new original content—films, documentaries, or binge-worthy TV series.

Netflix annually shells out $17 billion on original content when it comes to spending. Despite being in a multi-year pandemic, the streaming service still produces a variety of original content that’s fitting for a wide-ranging audience. In 2011, Netflix started providing content for kids when it launched its dedicated kid’s category, and in 2013, the streamer expanded on original programming for kids.

From “The Last Bus,” an adventurous children’s series that may evoke an environmental message, to the engrossing true-crime documentary “Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star,” there’s still something for everyone to watch this weekend.

Stacker looks at five new series produced by and streaming on Netflix that was released in April, leaving you plenty of time to get caught up before this month’s new lineup arrives.

The Last Bus

– Release date: April 1

Credit: Netflix Studios

This 10-episode sci-fi series follows a group of kids who join forces to help save humanity from frightful drones. The show begins with a school field trip that turns disastrous with the emergence of an army of drones supposedly designed to help clean the environment. In this Netflix pre-teen series, the group of students learns about themselves as they overcome dangerous situations while forming a bond with each other. “The Last Bus” is action-packed and sheds light on taking an eco-friendly stance.

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star

– Release date: April 7

Credit: Storyscope

“Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star” is a five-part true crime docuseries that examines the murder of South African soccer star Senzo Meyiwa. In 2014, while at his girlfriend’s house, Meyiwa, was fatally shot by intruders in what seemed to be a home invasion. The murder shocked many across the nation who wondered if it was a botched robbery or an assassination. The series seeks to investigate what truly happened that night, examining various witnesses and questioning who could be the possible suspects.

Our Great National Parks

– Release date: April 13

Credit: Freeborne Media

“Our Great National Parks” is a five-episode nature docuseries narrated by former U.S. President Barack Obama. The series shows natural preserves worldwide, from Hawaii to Kenya to Indonesia. “Our Great National Parks” encourages viewers to explore and work together to help preserve these natural habitats so they can thrive. Viewers can expect to see various animal species in their native habitats in this educational, family-friendly series.

Anatomy of a Scandal

– Release date: April 15

Anatomy of a Scandal Credit: 3dot productions

“Anatomy of a Scandal” draws inspiration from real-life political figures, following well-to-do Brits from their education at Oxford University to their high-profile careers in government. The six-part series follows Sophie Whitehouse (Sienna Miller) and her politician husband, James (Rupert Friend), whose lives are turned upside down when James admits to having an affair with one of the staffers, who then accuses him of raping her. With filming locations set mostly in London, viewers can expect to see scenes in the British countryside and at Oxford University.

Russian Doll: Season 2

– Release date: April 20

Russian Doll: Season 2 Credit: 3 Arts Entertainment

In season two of “Russian Doll,” Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) is approaching her 40th birthday and taking care of her aging godmother, Ruth (Elizabeth Ashley), who has myriad health issues. When Nadia boards a train, she realizes she has traveled back in time to 1982, before her own birth, where she takes on her own mother’s pregnant body. Through her journey, family secrets unravel as Nadia possesses the ability to see into both her mother and grandmother’s pasts. “Russian Doll” is mainly set in New York, but Nadia and her friend Alan (Charlie Barnett) visit Budapest and East Berlin in season two.