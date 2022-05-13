Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is hosting an information session on Tuesday, June 21, at 6 p.m. for any Board of Education candidate seeking office in the 2022 election.

The session will be held in the staff development room of the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building, located at 5980 Radio Station Road in La Plata.

During the session, Superintendent of Schools Maria Navarro, Ed.D., and CCPS senior staff will provide candidates with an overview of the school system and answer questions about education-related topics.

The session is set to end by 8 p.m., and while intended for Board of Education candidates, it is open to the public.