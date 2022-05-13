Comptroller Franchot will spend Friday in Charles County, beginning with the presentation of the William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award to Last Chance Animal Rescue (LCAR). Founded in 1999 by Cindy Sharpley. the nonprofit organization rescues animals from high-kill shelters in all 50 states to help them find permanent homes. They are one of the largest no-kill animal rescue organizations in the United States. Partnering with PetSmart Charities and PETCO, LCAR rescues and rehomes approximately 10,000 pets a year. While the initial focus was cats and dogs, the organization has since branched out to rescuing and rehoming rabbits and horses.

Mr. Franchot then will head to Martin’s Service Station in La Plata to present a proclamation in honor of its 100th anniversary. The third-generation, family-owned business, currently run by Marty and Caroline Martin, rebuilt and expanded after it suffered extensive damage in the deadly April 2002 tornado.

Next, the Comptroller will travel to Captain Billy’s Crab House in Newburg to meet with members of the Potomac Heritage Trail Association who want the existing Governor Harry W. Nice/Senator Thomas Middleton Bridge to be repurposed as a pedestrian and bicycle crossing. It is currently scheduled for demolition, for $15 million, upon the completion of the new span, which is expected in early 2023.