INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The NCAA Division III Women’s Rowing Committee released the eight-team field for the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Rowing Championship Tuesday evening and the lane assignments.

Today’s announcement marks the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s rowing team’s first-ever appearance in the NCAA Championship in just six years of varsity status.

Women’s Rowing Reaction to NCAA Announcement (5.10.22) Credit: Nairem Moran / St. Mary's College of Maryland

NCAA Selection Release and Video

The championship will be held May 27-28 at the Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida, hosted by the University of Central Florida and Nathan Benderson Park Conservancy.

For 2022, the championship will be composed of eight teams. Each team must field two boats of eight rowers and a coxswain.

Joining fourth-year Head Coach Anna Lindgren-Streicher and St. Mary’s College in the eight-team field will be Bates College, Ithaca College, Pacific Lutheran University, Tufts University, Wellesley College, Williams College, and Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI).

The Seahawks varsity eight boat is assigned Lane 5 in Heat A and will match up against Ithaca (Lane 3), WPI (Lane 4), and Tufts (Lane 2), while St. Mary’s second varsity eight is in Lane 5 of Heat B. The 2V8+ will compete against Wellesley (Lane 3), Williams (Lane 4), and WPI (Lane 2).

Heat winners and runners-up will advance to the grand finals, with third- and fourth-place finishers racing again in the repechage. The top two teams from the repechage make the grand final, with the remaining two squads competing in the petite finals.

Bates, the four-time defending NCAA champion, Ithaca, St. Mary’s, and Wellesley, received Pool A berths. Pool A consists of conferences that have been awarded an automatic qualification (AQ).

Pacific Lutheran, Tufts, Williams, and WPI picked up Pool B/C berths. Pools B and C include independents, institutions from conferences that do not meet automatic-qualification standards, and Pool A institutions that did not receive their conference’s AQ.

St. Mary’s dethroned Washington College, the eight-time defending Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference (MARC) champion, for the program’s first-ever MARC title and first-ever bid to the NCAA Championship.

Bates claimed the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) championship for the fifth straight year. This is the Bobcats’ 15th appearance in the NCAA Championship, including five national titles in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021.

Ithaca picked up its fourth Liberty League championship title by besting the University of Rochester by nine seconds in the varsity eight grand final. The Bombers will also be making their 15th NCAA Championship appearance, winning back-to-back titles in 2004 and 2005.

Wellesley will appear in its 12th NCAA Championship after earning the AQ for the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC), capturing all three races at the league championship and tallying 35 points to beat out WPI by five points. The Blue won the national championship in 2016.

This will be the sixth appearance for Pacific Lutheran in the NCAA Championship after garnering its sixth straight Northwest Conference championship title. In the national championship, the Lutes’ best finish was fourth place in 2016.

Tufts, the NESCAC runner-up, will be making just their second appearance at the NCAA Championship, finishing fifth in 2006 when Lindgren-Streicher was an assistant coach on the Jumbos’ coaching staff.

Williams, another NESCAC member, is headed into its 17th NCAA Championship with nine national titles under its belt (2002, 2006-2013).

Rounding out the eight-team field is WPI, the NEWMAC runner-up. The Engineers will be making their third straight (and overall) appearance in the NCAA Championship, finishing third in 2018 and second in 2019.