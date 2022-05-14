On April 22-23, St. Mary’s College of Maryland students presented their work at the MD-DC-VA sectional conference of the Mathematical Association of America (MAA) held in Germantown, Maryland.

Credit: St. Mary’s College of Maryland

Gillian Carr ’22 won the award for the best student presentation. The “Radical Dash” team of Alyson Conover ’22, Gillian Carr ’22, Joseph Daly ’24, and Lucius Latham ’22 took first place. The “Math Jeopardy” team of Alyson Conover ’22, Gillian Carr ’22, and Sawyer West ’22 took second place.

Seth Cowall, visiting assistant professor of mathematics, gave a talk on modeling plankton booms. Associate Professor of Mathematics Alex Meadows gave an invited talk on his work with colleague Casey Douglas (assistant professor at Univ. of Houston) and Beth Thomas, ’21.