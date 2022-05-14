Newly elected Student Member of the Board of Education, Maggie Rathgeb, was sworn in by the Clerk of the Circuit Court at the Board meeting held on May 12, 2022.

Maggie Rathgeb Credit: Calvert County Public Schools

Dr. Daniel D. Curry, the Superintendent, said, “I have known Maggie since she was in middle school as a Superintendent’s Student Advisory member.? I know that she will fulfill her student member of the board duties with the highest level of attention. She will be committed to serving all students of Calvert County.”

Maggie, a rising junior at Northern High School, is very excited to serve as the Calvert County Board of Education student member. She states that “this position is vital to supporting students’ voices in our schools. The Student Member of the Board serves as the sole voice of students on the board of education and should facilitate communication about board matters with students. I plan to expand this line of communication this year. Our students should be aware of what is happening within our school system, and it will be my responsibility to inform them. I cannot wait to be a unifying voice for all students in Calvert County.”

Maggie has held numerous leadership positions such as Maryland Association of Student Councils (MASC) Second Vice President, Calvert Association of School Councils (CASC) Treasurer, CASC Chief of Staff, Student Body President, and many other executive board roles at all levels of student government. Additionally, Maggie has given testimony and participated in a task force panel discussion at the Maryland State Department of Education.