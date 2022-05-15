(May 12, 2022) – With thousands of Marylanders expected to put down their car keys and hop on their bikes in celebration of Bike to Work Week, May 16-22, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is reminding motorists and bicyclists to share the road and practice traffic safety to keep roadways safe for all users.

In 2021, more than 10,000 people registered for Bike to Work Week activities in the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area. With more people returning to the workplace, organizers expect increased participation this year.

“Bicycling is an important part of MDOT SHA’s integrated transportation network, and ‘Bike to Work Week’ is the perfect time to highlight this healthy commuting option,” said Andre Futrell, MDOT SHA Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Administrator for District Operations. “Throughout the state, we’re expanding opportunities for travelers to use bicycles to reach their destinations, but we need motorists and bicyclists to follow the road rules and look out for each other.”

MDOT SHA urges motorists and bicyclists to put down distractions and stay alert. During Bike to Work Week and every day, motorists should follow these rules to share the road with bicyclists:

Keep a safe following distance.

Allow at least 3 feet of space when passing. It’s the law.

Yield the right of way to bicyclists when turning right.

Keep your eyes on the road and not the phone.

Look for bicyclists before opening a car door.

Look for bicyclists and pedestrians before backing out of driveways and parking spaces.

Bicyclists are reminded that safety is a two-way street and are encouraged to always: