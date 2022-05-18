Do you constantly feel anxious and exhausted? Do you keep getting up during the night because you don’t feel sleepy? Have you tried everything but your chronic pain situation hasn’t alleviated? If you’re experiencing any of these issues, you can try THC gummies right now.

While marijuana products are potential triggers of many unwanted symptoms, these THC gummies are safe and discreet alternatives with multiple benefits. Eating them can be a quick and straightforward way to boost your energy levels or enjoy a soothing high after a long day.

We will help you find the best THC gummies brand available. However, the market is full of gimmicks and scams, making it more difficult to find a genuine company that produces THC gummies. Here are the options we recommend:

Top 5 D8 THC Gummies for Sale

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 9 Gummies On The Market BudPop – Strongest Delta 8 THC Gummies with Organic Hemp Hollyweed CBD – Most Popular Edible Gummies and Delta 8 Products Diamond CBD – Top Shelf Marijuana Dispensary to Buy Weed Gummies 3Chi – Highly Potent Weed Store for Pure THC Gummies Online

#1. Exhale Wellness : Overall Best Delta 9 Gummies On The Market

When it comes to THC gummies, only a few brands can compete with Exhale Wellness . The passionate team at Exhale Wellness has worked tirelessly to establish and maintain its solid reputable brand image. They strive to gauge and develop formulas to help their customers live a healthier lifestyle. Moreover, the company collects customer feedback and tries to correct any mistakes as soon as possible. As a result, they’ve formed a strong connection with their customers. Thanks to that customer-centric approach, Exhale Wellness has risen to the top of the cannabis industry’s leaderboard.

If CBD gummies aren’t enough for you, give these newly developed Delta 9 gummies a try. After lots of testing and research, the team at Exhale Wellness finally came up with a unique and more potent formula that gives you a fantastic experience in a short time. The company sources its hemp from Colorado, famous for producing top-quality hemp plants. They also treat the gummies under a rigid quality control process to maximize the health benefits for customers.

Highlights

Exhale Wellness doesn’t want to have any harmful or unknown substances left in the gummies. Thus, the finished product only contains organic and all natural ingredients free of GMOs. There’s no trace of preservatives, artificial flavors, or sweeteners in the product’s formula. With five different flavors to choose from, you can try one every day until the end of the week. These are dye-free ingredients that, unlike CBD gummies, do not leave an unpleasant aftertaste. Instead, each distinct flavor has a mild but not overly sweet taste, making them an ideal treat.

Also, they don’t use animal gelatin as a base to achieve a chewy texture but replace it with pectin. This compound is a legal and risk-free alternative commonly used in making hemp edibles. You can check out the safety and efficacy by looking at third-party lab testing results. The THC content is below 0.3%, and other components are under control. Hence you can believe that the brand won’t sell any goods that don’t meet the recommended criteria for top quality.

Exhale Wellness offers two variants. The first is a 750 mg jar which contains about 25 mg THC per gummy. Alternatively, you can go with the one containing 50 mg THC per gummy. It comes in a 1500 mg jar. We highly recommend using the gummies at night for euphoric yet controllable effects that help you sleep better.

Lastly, Exhale Wellness also resolves incorrect orders, defective goods, or issues that could make unhappy customers. Within 30 to 45 days after the purchase date, customers are eligible for a full refund. The only requirement is to fill out a request form. You can then request a refund, even if you have already opened the product package.

Pros

Completely free of artificial ingredients

For vegans and vegetarians

Transparent third-party lab tests

30-day money-back guarantee

Fast and free shipping

Potent gummies

A variety of fruit flavors

Cons

Only sold via the official website

Customer Reviews

Exhale Wellness introduced its Delta 9 THC gummies not so long ago. Therefore, there aren’t as many reviews as other cannabinoids. Nevertheless, the gummies have received nothing but positive feedback from users. Many customers are impressed with how potent and effective the gummies were in making them happier and more focused at work because they sleep better. Furthermore, the reasonable price and customer-centric policy made them feel pleased and loyal to the brand.

#2. BudPop : Strongest Delta 8 THC Gummies with Organic Hemp

The second on our list is BudPop – a newly founded brand launched in 2021. Despite being new, BudPop has the potential to be the number one brand, thanks to its excellent cannabis products. Even though we need to investigate some aspects of the brand further, we can’t deny some of their impressive facts. With over 30 years of experience, without a doubt, the founders know how to get the best of hemp products. Working under strict rules and a modern production environment also allows them to control quality and efficacy.

BudPop’s THC gummies specifically work wonders for insomnia, stress, muscle fatigue, and chronic pain. They always make third-party lab testing reports public so that customers can verify the purity and safety of the goods.

Highlights

There are a variety of tasty fruity flavors to choose from, including strawberry, watermelon, and berry. These flavors contain no synthetic compounds and only natural ingredients infused with fruit flavors. There’s an extra ingredient added to each product to enhance the therapeutic effects. As a result, these gummies are slightly sweet with a sour undertone, leaving you wanting more.

BudPop’s edibles only contain safe ingredients coming from reliable sources. Not only that, but they make every effort to avoid using animal-derived ingredients in favor of vegan-friendly alternatives. The brand also ensures that they don’t use pesticides or other contaminants in their farming practices. Hence, there is no such barrier between BudPop’s THC gummies and customers.

The brand’s goal is to bring its products close to customers. That’s why each bottle is not only affordable ($59.25), but you’ll also get discounts if you join their special events. All you need to do is click on the monthly subscription and save up to 25% on each purchase. If you want to buy multiple bottles at once, you can choose between a 3-pack and a 5-pack for additional savings. Even better, they offer a 20% discount on your first order.

There’s only one potency level for BudPop’s edibles : one gummy contains 25 mg of THC, totaling 625 mg per bottle. These gummies are pre-dosed, allowing you to adjust the dose based on your intended use.

Pros

Hemp sourced from the USA

100% natural and organic ingredients

30-day full refund policy

Third-party lab test reports available on the website

Strong and effective dose

Save up 25% on a monthly subscription

Cons

Only sold online

Customer Reviews

Being a new brand in the hemp market doesn’t stop BudPop from expanding the brand’s recognition. So far, users are getting to know BudPop better than ever, but they still have some ground to cover to level up with other brands. Despite the limited number of reviews, we have heard only good things from users. The gummies aided them in falling asleep faster and sleeping for a more extended time. Furthermore, they managed pain better and felt more relaxed at the end of the day. Also, customers praised customer service for promptly responding to their concerns.

#3. Hollyweed CBD : Most Popular Edible Gummies and Delta 8 Products

It will be a miss if Hollyweed CBD’s edibles are not on our list of the best THC gummies. Thanks to its solid foundation and an experienced team, Hollyweed CBD has become one of the leading hemp suppliers. In their never-ending pursuit of creating a hemp product that can replace traditional medications, they have introduced the THC gummies. After only two hours of consuming the edibles, users can expect to feel relaxed and in a good mood. The ingredients are from within the US, making it possible for the brand to set high standards regarding product quality. Additionally, they only sell batches of gummies with COAs to consumers. Therefore, you don’t need to suspect the product’s safety and efficacy.

Hollyweed CBD provides consumers with two variants: the 750 mg and 1500 mg jars. Depending on your tolerance level and purpose, you can decide which one suits you best.

Highlights

This brand’s gummies come in a bulk pack with various fruity flavors. You can choose from sweet flavors like apple and grape to sour flavors like orange and strawberry. The brand stands out from other competitors because each flavor has a well-balanced flavor profile. There are no flavor enhancers, colorants, or other artificial compounds, which is proof of the product’s purity. Besides, Hollyweed CBD’s THC gummies are available in different shapes and forms, and it’s your preference to either choose the cube-shaped or the fruit-shaped gummies.

They always try their best to process orders within 48 hours. Once order processing finishes, it takes 5-7 days to deliver your items. If you receive the wrong item or your order is incomplete, you can contact their customer service department via email or phone for assistance. The full refund policy only works within 45 days, and they won’t accept any excuses after that. You can also return the used or opened items by following the customer support team’s instructions.

It may appear a little pricey at first glance, but the high-quality ingredients make it worth the investment. The fact is that the prices are competitive compared to other brands. The 750 mg bottle currently sells out fast, while you can go for the 1500 mg bottle if you want to save money. You’ll even get a 25% discount if you subscribe to a subscription plan on the website, and they’ll deliver the items to your doorstep monthly.

Pros

No traces of animal gelatin

Natural and organic ingredients

25% off monthly subscriptions

Third-party lab tested

Pre-dosed gummies

Several flavors available

Made in the US

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available online

Customer Reviews

Many customers have been using Hollyweed CBD’s THC gummies to treat soreness in their bodies and sleep disorders. Customers loved that it promoted their appetite and improved skin conditions. Some customers couldn’t accept that many brands used animal gelatin to create a chewy texture. But with Hollyweed CBD’s gummies, they could use hemp products without hesitation and enjoy the fantastic effects. Moreover, many people complimented the support they received from the brand whenever there were problems. They didn’t wait too long for the answers, and thanks to additional information, they even understood ways to get optimized results. Overall, Hollyweed CBD’s THC gummies rated 4.5 out of 5 on the official website – a solid score proving how good their products are.

#4. Diamond CBD : Top Shelf Marijuana Dispensary to Buy Weed Gummies

Diamond CBD is one of the trailblazers whose core mission is to develop effective hemp products through research and development. They are a customer-focused business that values long-term relationships with its customers. With the assistance of professional scientists, doctors, and chemists, they provide the purest and safest products in the cannabis industry. Furthermore, the brand has spared no expense in employing cutting-edge technology and collaborating with reputable farms that won’t let you down with the results.

The company uses the CO2 approach to obtain high-quality THC extracts while also avoiding harmful residuals when it comes to the extraction method. Moreover, the products made with all-natural and organic ingredients are constantly under scrutiny. As a result, the one you purchase from them will be potent, pure, and safe for consumption.

Also, Diamond CBD offers more than just THC gummies; they sell tinctures and vapes.

Highlights

The brand’s product highlight is the Chill Plus square gummies – 4000X, a well-balanced blend of THC and CBD isolate that provides consumers with a mind-blowing experience. The entire jar contains 200 gummies, each of which has 10 mg THC plus 10 mg CBD. You’ll get a pleasant and powerful kick from this one-of-a-kind formula. Apart from the delta-8 content, they also include several active ingredients to maximize the therapeutic benefits.

The brand has published third-party lab results to validate the potency of these gummies. They double-check everything from ingredients to manufacturing processes to ensure their goods are legal and high-quality. Hence, you’ll get nothing but a genuine bottle of top-quality THC gummies.

Delta-8 Chill Plus gummies only have one potency variant, but it is the most potent one. If you’re afraid that the amount is too much, you can switch to smaller portions. They have the 25 gummy serving and the 50 gummy serving too. Original, blueberry, and mango are among the four flavors available.

The gummies are so delicious that people can’t get enough of them. It resembles a healthy snack that helps you relieve anxiety, stress, and pain. However, be aware of sticking to the recommended dosage and avoid overeating the gummies.

With a monthly subscription, the offer becomes much more appealing. On orders of $100 or more, you will receive free 2-day shipping. If there are any issues, you can cancel your orders anytime. Furthermore, the 30-day refund policy is simple to follow, so you’ll lose nothing if you ever request a refund according to their terms.

Pros

Delicious and balanced taste

Transparent and credible business methods

Third-party lab tested

Vegan-friendly

Excellent customer service

Natural and organic ingredients

Free shipping and 30-day return policy

Potent products

Cons

Delays due to high demand

Customer Reviews

Diamond CBD has gained popularity thanks to these Chill Plus delta-8 square gummies. Experienced users stated that they could quickly feel the effects within a short time. Since taking it, they no longer have insomnia and are more productive at work. They didn’t expect that they would experience fast relief from pain. After all, it had no unpleasant aftertaste and provided full-body relaxation.

#5. 3Chi : Highly Potent Weed Store for Pure THC Gummies Online

3Chi is now one of the fiercest competitors in the hemp industry, aiming to produce the most premium hemp products. It’s a foundation established by a biochemist with years of experience. As he learned more about hemp, he became aware of its potential health benefits.

Later on, he wanted to make products to assist others. In 2019, he achieved his best success by discovering a new method of extracting pure THC. That was the turning point in legalizing cannabinoids for therapeutic and medical purposes. Since then, 3Chi has become the leading CBD and THC supplier in the United States. With that strong start, it’s not an exaggeration to say that you hardly find negative comments about the brand.

Highlights

The brand gets its hemp from the United States. They can control the quality of the gummies by using the most up-to-date extraction technology. Additionally, they use pectin as a substitute, so these gummies are suitable for everyone. People are afraid that some brands solely use artificial colors and flavors to achieve a neutral taste and appearance. However, it’s not the case for 3Chi. For the most part, what you eat comes from natural and safe ingredients.

According to the company, these gummies are ideal for people who suffer from insomnia and fatigue. They have carefully measured the ingredients to ensure that these gummies retain their delicious taste. With the CBN and THC blend, the components work together to enhance the performance of these gummies.

3Chi also collaborates with multiple third-party finest labs to ensure the wholeness of the products they provide to customers. They get rid of any products that have unidentified or hazardous ingredients. It is the brand you can rely on as your long-term source of excellent THC gummies.

Initially, only blackberry and watermelon were available, but strawberry flavor is now available. Furthermore, each of 3Chi’s gummies contains 25 mg THC and comes in a pack of 16. They also offer a pack of 8 servings, but you need to hurry because it’s usually out of stock.

Last but not least, you should use route package protection to secure your order if it’s lost, damaged, or stolen. If you don’t have insurance, the company won’t be responsible for any issues with your order.

Pros

Reasonable price

Free and fast shipping

30-day money-back guarantee

Cruelty-free and gluten-free

Premium quality ingredients

Varied delicious flavors

Hemp source from the US

Cons

Usually sold out due to high demand

Customer Reviews

Most users were surprised by how potent and effective they could get from these edibles. So powerful they were that even half a gummy could do the trick. Compared to other brands they had tried, 3Chi’s delta-8 gummies were inexpensive with great value.

Some users also praised the service as a whole. They received the package in an unexpectedly short time. In addition, the customer service team was committed to responding to and advising them on their concerns.

Others said the effects didn’t last long, but the onset time was quick. Furthermore, they had difficulty purchasing 3Chi’s gummy bottles because the supply didn’t always meet demand.

How We Chose These THC Products?

Before creating the best THC gummies available on the market, we set out a detailed guideline of the focusing standards. We strictly adhere to this guideline, but we also considered reviews from experienced users and experts. We approached each brand objectively and made numerous comparisons. As a result, we came up with a final list of five brands that we believe are the best of the best suppliers. Here are the criteria we used to compile this list:

Quality

We understand that you want to find the best THC gummies that can effectively solve your health conditions. To pursue this goal, we had to put lots of effort into seeking reputable brands using high-quality ingredients while eliminating all the suspects. First, we looked into where the brand gets its hemp. Some regions prioritize profits over quality by using chemicals to produce numerous poor-quality hemp plants. Hence we always consider hemp farms in the United States to be at the top of our list. The reason is that these areas have rich soil, modern farming techniques, and ideal weather for hemp growth. Besides, we also chose brands that use the CO2 extraction method. Based on our research, this method yields high-quality THC with no traces of toxic chemicals. Therefore, the safety of the edibles is always under control.

Third-party Lab Testing Reports

We paid close attention to the wholeness of the gummies, including their safety, transparency, and efficacy. As a result, we went through each brand one at a time, looking for third-party lab testing reports. Before that, we also skimmed through the reliability of the third parties. We wanted to ensure that each of the brands we chose made their records available online. In this way, our readers can set their minds at rest while using THC gummies. We also removed all brands from our list that refused to present the COAs.

Customer Satisfaction

Our primary goal is to ensure that you are pleased with the brand and its products. We conducted an extensive survey via the internet to collect customer feedback. Our primary sources were the brand’s website and media platforms, where users primarily shared their opinions on the products. We only kept the brands that received the most positive feedback at the end of the searching process. Since then, you can develop a solid loyalty to the brand to avoid wasting time and money looking for alternatives.

Ingredients

We bent over backward to find brands using high-quality ingredients in honor of our readers’ well-being. In other words, we went through each brand’s ingredient list and chose those using only natural and organic ingredients. The concentration of THC in the gummies is the most crucial factor for us, as it has to be below 0.3% to comply with federal law. In addition, these brands must not contain any artificial chemicals or preservatives, and they must be free of animal gelatin. The components must also bear a clear certificate of origin to ensure safety.

Offered Services

It’s always a plus to have a responsive supplier who can answer all of your questions in a few minutes. Accordingly, we sought out brands with well-designed interfaces so that you can quickly identify where to contact if you encounter any problems. We were also concerned about the delivery service and shipping costs. All of the brands we’ve chosen don’t charge additional fees for shipping. However, if you need the edibles in 3-5 days, you can pay for expedited shipping.

To prevent you from wasting your money, we only recommend brands that offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. Hence, if you’re not satisfied with the effects of the gummy within 45 days, the manufacturer will give you a full refund.

Buying Guide For D8 THC Beginners

Things will get a little off-hand and tricky if it’s your first time exploring the cannabis industry. You’ll need to do lots of research to decide which one is ideal. But don’t worry, as we’ll walk you through some of the straightforward points of a trustworthy brand. Here are a few things to consider before purchasing.

Brand Reputation

Finding genuine premium-grade hemp edibles can be difficult. Only good brands will put forward changes and improvements to serve their clients’ well-being. Hence, investigating a brand with a strong reputation can shrug off your burdens. In addition, you’ll see positive outcomes from satisfied customers and good reviews on their website and other social platforms. As a result, this section is essential during the search process.

Third-party Lab Tests

According to surveys, many companies selling THC gummies misrepresent the THC content. To avoid this, simply review its third-party lab testing reports because the numbers accurately reflect the completeness of the products themselves. You’ll be able to tell if there are any chemical residuals or heavy metals while investigating it. Knowing the THC concentration will ensure that you consume safe and legal gummies. For more details, the federal law only legalizes gummies that contain less than 0.3 percent.

Usually, you can view the third-party lab testing reports on the brand’s official website. Then the brand will provide you with the necessary information. However, sometimes you’ll have to make a request or wait until you’ve made a purchase. If there is no indication of responses, you should stay away from that brand.

Variety

Taking the same flavor or splitting the dosage can reduce your motivation. As a result, a brand that provides multiple variants can be advantageous regarding experience and efficacy. Many brands are now producing delta-8 edibles that are bursting with flavors and potencies for customers. You can gradually determine which one is best for your needs as you now have more options. Alternatively, you can read the comments below each desired product to get advice from experienced users on the proper dosage.

Ingredients Used

When researching a product, you should always start with the ingredients list and go through it thoroughly. The first thing to notice is whether the ingredients are organic, natural, gluten-free, etc. You should avoid buying gummies that contain artificial additives or sweeteners because the best ones only have premium ingredients.

If you have a history of allergies, you should check out the ingredients list at least once. You shouldn’t be subjective because you’ll threaten your health once there is no immediate treatment.

Customer Reviews

As more people incorporate delta-8 edibles into their daily lives, it is also beneficial to read the reviews. You can find those reviews online through review websites or YouTube reviewers or ask experienced users surrounding you. Despite being advertised as having a wealth of experience, it is always possible for a brand to fabricate and deceive buyers. Therefore, the comments give advice and help you know the vital info about the brand. Without a doubt, this is the most honest and trustworthy source available.

Quality

You can assess the product’s quality by looking at specific properties such as hemp sources, third-party lab reports, etc. The origin of hemp plants is a critical point you should notice. Not every place growing hemp can benefit equally from hemp. The main differences come from the climate and soil in each area. Hence, we recommend looking for hemp plants grown in the United States, specifically in Colorado, Oregon, and New York. The three have the most fertile soil and perfect weather out of all the states. Farmers in those regions strictly adhere to industry standards, meticulous cultivation methods, and advanced harvesting techniques. All those strengths allow you to believe that your edibles are safe and legal.

Extraction Method

Understanding whether the brand obtains the THC essence from hemp or marijuana is critical. Since hemp products are more widely accepted than marijuana. Aside from that, the extraction method used in production is crucial because it directly affects the final product. It’s advisable to choose brands that use the CO2 extraction method. Other ways are acceptable, but until now, it has been a high-tech and safe method when working with natural products. In other words, the manufacturer can separate high concentrations of active ingredients while leaving no excess solvent residue. This means that the producer can keep the full effect of THC, which helps to maximize therapeutic benefits.

Price

People frequently have the mindset of buying products at low prices. In reality, price is the most influential factor in a buyer’s purchasing decision. However, you shouldn’t use that logic for THC gummies. Any delta-8 products that are incredibly cheap should be treated with caution. The best way is to compare THC gummies from different suppliers. In this way, you’ll get a product worth your money.

FAQs: THC Infused Gummies

Q1. How long does it take to see the effect of THC gummies?

The time duration between oral and ingestive THC consumption that affects you is slightly different. Smoking and vaping require a few minutes for you to feel the effects. Meanwhile, eating THC edibles doesn’t hit you right away, but the entire process can take up to two hours.

In addition, other factors either boost or impede the onset time. The first thing is that it depends on the active ingredients of the edibles. As a result, the higher the concentration of THC, the faster the effects kick in. Second, because everyone’s biochemical reactions and metabolism are unique, the onset of effect varies. If you have a healthy and fast metabolism, you can quickly break down substances inside the gummies and vice versa. Furthermore, it determines whether you will experience intense or mild effects.

Q2. Do THC Gummies have any side effects?

When using THC gummies, you may experience some side effects, but they will be minor and short-term. People usually experience unpleasant symptoms due to taking them too much. Similar cases can also happen if you choose low-cost products or those without a clear certificate of origin. Therefore, as long as you buy the product from a reputable and reliable brand, you should be fine. To avoid exceeding your tolerance level, you should also carefully calculate how many gummies you’ve consumed. It’s always best to start slowly and gradually increase once comfortable.

Q3. Will I get high after consuming THC gummies?

Unlike CBD, THC does cause psychoactive and intoxicating effects. Delta-8 products like gummies contain half the strength of delta-9 THC, making them far more potent than CBD. The more you go beyond your limit, the more likely it is that you will get high. However, there aren’t any thorough studies to measure how high these gummies make a person. The only factor that can take charge of this will be your health condition. You can tell how it works by simply observing your body’s reaction, like getting happy or stoned with the varying doses.

Q4. Do the THC effects last long?

There is no specific answer on how long the effects will last. According to some research, you’ll likely feel the effects four to six hours after consuming THC gummies. Typically, three hours after the effect kicks in, your blood levels will peak. That’s the moment when you’ll feel the intensity most clearly. However, it varies from person to person due to body type, health conditions, and metabolism. Again, the lasting duration is unpredictable, and the above information is only a reference. As for some people, the effects still influence them for up to 12 hours.

Q5. Who should not consume THC gummies?

The manufacturer designs the package and label of THC gummies to appear more discreet while accidentally piquing children’s interests. We’ve already mentioned how potent the gummies are, even negatively affecting adults. Many poisonous cases have involved pediatric patients accidentally consuming THC products. Hence, make sure to keep the edibles out of children’s reach.

Moreover, people with pre-existing medical conditions should avoid taking the gummies until receiving permission from their doctor. The gummy’s components may interact with other medications and impede your treatment. Consequently, rather than improving your overall health, it will worsen or even endanger it.

Finally, there have been no specific studies on whether or not THC can affect infants. However, it’d be best if breastfeeding mothers avoid using THC in any form while breastfeeding. In this way, mothers can limit potential risks impacting their children.

Q6. What is the correct dosage to take?

The standard serving for THC gummies is ?around 10-40 mg. However, there is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all dosage. The one that works for others might not work for you. Hence, what we’ve mentioned here is just the recommended dosage for you to think about:

Beginner Delta 8 THC dosing: 5 mg-15 mg per serving Intermediate Delta 8 THC dosing: 15 mg-45 mg per serving Experienced Delta 8 THC dosing: 45 mg-150 mg+ per serving

Be careful not to mess with the dosage, as THC products contain roughly half the amount of delta-9. The therapeutic benefits of delta-8 entice people to consume as many gummies as possible. In the end, it hits them so hard that they lose control of their cognitive functions. Overall, take it easy and make adjustments until reaching your desired dosage.

Conclusion: Delta 8 for Sale