The College of Southern Maryland would like to recognize the student-athletes who were named to Spring 2022 3.0 Club.

The athletic administration created the 3.0 Club to showcase our student-athletes who have put in a tremendous amount of work both in the classroom and on the field. Recognition to the 3.0 Club is granted to any student-athlete who was full-time and earned a 3.0 GPA or higher.

The 3.0 Club was created before the 2019-20 academic year. Recognition will be awarded at the end of the fall and spring semesters.

The student-athletes named to Spring 2022 3.0 Club are:

Men’s Soccer

  • Lorenzo Cappa
  • Todd Drake
  • Thomas Larsen
  • Richard Miller
  • Chris Moreno
  • Hassan Turay

Women’s Soccer

  • Micaiah Lloyd*
  • Mackenzie Miller*
  • Anna Able
  • Gabriela Adamo
  • Alexia Schnaubelt

Volleyball

  • Rachel Marino*
  • Trinity Barrett 
  • Janiyah Brand 

Men’s Basketball

  • Diallo Barry

Women’s Basketball

  • Janiah Jones 
  • Jariah Russell 
  • Janaya Sims 

Baseball

  • Blake DiPietro*
  • Justin Aponte
  • Travis Bradley
  • Ian Brown
  • Mikey Guy
  • Jacob Holt
  • Nick Norton
  • Brandon Pelletier
  • Mason Stine
  • Kendall White

Softball

  • Elaina Ayers*
  • Kaela Gilligan 
  • Marissa Herndon 
  • Abby Norris 

* = earned 4.0 GPA.

The following student-athletes graduated from the College of Southern Maryland following the Spring 2022 semester:

Men’s Soccer

  • Lorenzo Cappa
  • Richard Miller
  • Oscar Perez

Volleyball

  • Rachel Marino

Men’s Basketball

  • Shawn Barclay

Baseball

  • Dylan Bell
  • Blake DiPietro
  • Mikey Guy
  • Jesus Moscat
  • Francis Segarra

Softball

  • Jaden Vermillion

