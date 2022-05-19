The College of Southern Maryland would like to recognize the student-athletes who were named to Spring 2022 3.0 Club.
The athletic administration created the 3.0 Club to showcase our student-athletes who have put in a tremendous amount of work both in the classroom and on the field. Recognition to the 3.0 Club is granted to any student-athlete who was full-time and earned a 3.0 GPA or higher.
The 3.0 Club was created before the 2019-20 academic year. Recognition will be awarded at the end of the fall and spring semesters.
The student-athletes named to Spring 2022 3.0 Club are:
Men’s Soccer
- Lorenzo Cappa
- Todd Drake
- Thomas Larsen
- Richard Miller
- Chris Moreno
- Hassan Turay
Women’s Soccer
- Micaiah Lloyd*
- Mackenzie Miller*
- Anna Able
- Gabriela Adamo
- Alexia Schnaubelt
Volleyball
- Rachel Marino*
- Trinity Barrett
- Janiyah Brand
Men’s Basketball
- Diallo Barry
Women’s Basketball
- Janiah Jones
- Jariah Russell
- Janaya Sims
Baseball
- Blake DiPietro*
- Justin Aponte
- Travis Bradley
- Ian Brown
- Mikey Guy
- Jacob Holt
- Nick Norton
- Brandon Pelletier
- Mason Stine
- Kendall White
Softball
- Elaina Ayers*
- Kaela Gilligan
- Marissa Herndon
- Abby Norris
* = earned 4.0 GPA.
The following student-athletes graduated from the College of Southern Maryland following the Spring 2022 semester:
Men’s Soccer
- Lorenzo Cappa
- Richard Miller
- Oscar Perez
Volleyball
- Rachel Marino
Men’s Basketball
- Shawn Barclay
Baseball
- Dylan Bell
- Blake DiPietro
- Mikey Guy
- Jesus Moscat
- Francis Segarra
Softball
- Jaden Vermillion