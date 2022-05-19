The College of Southern Maryland would like to recognize the student-athletes who were named to Spring 2022 3.0 Club.

The athletic administration created the 3.0 Club to showcase our student-athletes who have put in a tremendous amount of work both in the classroom and on the field. Recognition to the 3.0 Club is granted to any student-athlete who was full-time and earned a 3.0 GPA or higher.

The 3.0 Club was created before the 2019-20 academic year. Recognition will be awarded at the end of the fall and spring semesters.

The student-athletes named to Spring 2022 3.0 Club are:

Men’s Soccer

Lorenzo Cappa

Todd Drake

Thomas Larsen

Richard Miller

Chris Moreno

Hassan Turay

Women’s Soccer

Micaiah Lloyd*

Mackenzie Miller*

Anna Able

Gabriela Adamo

Alexia Schnaubelt

Volleyball

Rachel Marino*

Trinity Barrett

Janiyah Brand

Men’s Basketball

Diallo Barry

Women’s Basketball

Janiah Jones

Jariah Russell

Janaya Sims

Baseball

Blake DiPietro*

Justin Aponte

Travis Bradley

Ian Brown

Mikey Guy

Jacob Holt

Nick Norton

Brandon Pelletier

Mason Stine

Kendall White

Softball

Elaina Ayers*

Kaela Gilligan

Marissa Herndon

Abby Norris

* = earned 4.0 GPA.

The following student-athletes graduated from the College of Southern Maryland following the Spring 2022 semester:

Men’s Soccer

Lorenzo Cappa

Richard Miller

Oscar Perez

Volleyball

Rachel Marino

Men’s Basketball

Shawn Barclay

Baseball

Dylan Bell

Blake DiPietro

Mikey Guy

Jesus Moscat

Francis Segarra

Softball