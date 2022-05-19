LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums present the Third Annual RetroFest on the Potomac, on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park. This event is in conjunction with the nearby Southern Maryland Boat Club’s Piney Point Regatta.

RetroFest on the Potomac represents all things vintage and is new and improved from past years. Enjoy live music from Kiti Gartner & the Drifting Valentines; food truck, beer truck, ice cream; classic cars and vintage boats; a variety of fun retro family activities & crafts like retro button making, tote bag tie-dye, pinup/greaser contest, sack races, tin can toss, the “toy bin”: toys your parents/grandparents loved as children, the lighthouse (temporary) tattoo parlor, retro trivia, selfie station, hula hoops and more; vintage historic exhibits about Piney Point’s Navy history and the sunken WWII U-1105 Black Panther German submarine; and much more. Tickets include entrance to visit museum exhibits and the lighthouse.

Free shuttle transportation will be circulating from the free off-site parking at the nearby Sunoco LP Terminal, located off Piney Point Road, to bring visitors to RetroFest and the Regatta. There will be no public parking at the museum except for vehicles displaying the appropriate disability parking permit.

Tickets are on sale now for $10 per person (5 and under free) and include event admission and access to all museum sites and exhibits at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum. Tickets can be obtained at the door or purchased online at FriendsMuseumStore.Square.Site or by calling Piney Point Lighthouse Museum at 301-994-1471. For more information about the event, please visit Facebook.com/1836Light or Museums.StMarysMD.com.

Attention vendors! If you have a business or non-profit related to the vintage/retro theme or have vintage-related items, contact friendsfundraisingcoordinator@gmail.com to sign up to be a vendor.

This event is to help raise funds by the Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to raise funds in support of historical interpretation, education programs and special needs of the sites managed by the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. For more information, please visit Facebook.com/FriendsSCIPPLM.