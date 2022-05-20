Seventeen Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) seniors recently earned the Maryland Seal of Biliteracy. The recognition is given to students and educators who have studied and attained proficiency in two or more languages and can be used as a credential for academic and employment purposes. The Global Seal of Biliteracy is serial-numbered and can be listed as a credential on a resume, not just an award.

Students who earned the credential are:

Delmy Palmer, Henry E. Lackey High School, Spanish.

Esperanza Beaucicaut, Lackey, French and Haitian Creole.

Aastha Patel, La Plata High School, Spanish.

Jennifer Jaime Mestichelli, La Plata, Spanish.

Ashlyn Young, La Plata, Spanish.

Lizbeth Chagolla, Maurice J. McDonough High School, Spanish.

Jazmin Huarancca, McDonough, Spanish.

Martha Bustillo Bonilla, McDonough, Spanish.

Jason Haley, McDonough, Spanish.

Kisanet Abraha, McDonough, Tigrinya.

Abner Torres Vasquez, St. Charles High School, Spanish.

Dina Jones, Thomas Stone High School, Spanish.

Luciano Saravia, Thomas Stone, Spanish.

Wilfredo Castillo Jr., Thomas Stone, Spanish.

Axel Montoya Avila, Thomas Stone, Spanish.

Catherine Acosta-Delfin, Thomas Stone, Spanish.

Nomar Lizardi Vargas, Westlake High School, Spanish.

Ashlyn Young, a La Plata High School senior, was introduced to Spanish by her mother, Andrea Young, a former Spanish teacher who is an assistant principal with Calvert County Public Schools. “It is only a benefit to learn a second language,” Young said. For Jennifer Jaime Mestichelli, another La Plata senior, earning the seal was a test of lifelong study. “I’m a heritage speaker,” she said. “I wanted to see where my Spanish speaking level was and use it to help people.” Kisanet Abraha, McDonough, Tigrinya. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Catherine Acosta-Delfin, Thomas Stone, Spanish. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Esperanza Beaucicaut, Lackey, French and Haitian Creole. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Martha Bustillo Bonilla, McDonough, Spanish. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Wilfredo Castillo Jr., Thomas Stone, Spanish. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Lizbeth Chagolla, Maurice J. McDonough High School, Spanish. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Jason Haley, McDonough, Spanish. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Jazmin Huarancca, McDonough, Spanish. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Jennifer Jaime Mestichelli, La Plata, Spanish. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Dina Jones, Thomas Stone High School, Spanish. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Nomar Lizardi Vargas, Westlake High School, Spanish. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Axel Montoya Avila, Thomas Stone, Spanish. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Delmy Palmer, Henry E. Lackey High School, Spanish. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Aastha Patel, La Plata High School, Spanish. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Luciano Saravia, Thomas Stone, Spanish. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Abner Torres Vasquez, St. Charles High School, Spanish. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Ashlyn Young, La Plata, Spanish. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

In California, the Global Seal of Biliteracy was first established in 2008 and adopted by Maryland in 2016. Five CCPS staff members earned the Global Seal of Biliteracy earlier this school year.