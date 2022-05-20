(Gastonia, NC, May 19, 2022) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs had won seven straight games and won four consecutive against the Gastonia Hunters coming into tonight’s contest. But Gastonia’s bats clicked throughout the evening as they scored 13 runs on 16 hits, defeating the Blue Crabs 13-1.

The Blue Crabs’ offense generated 11 hits in tonight’s game but mustered only one run. Jerry Keel (W, 2-0), the starter for Gastonia, pitched six innings of shutout baseball, despite allowing a hit in each inning. Michael Baca, David Harris, Alex Crosby, and Braxton Lee all had multi-hit games for Southern Maryland.

McKenzie Mills (L, 2-1) got the start for the Blue Crabs tonight. After a 1-2-3 inning in the first, Mills ran into trouble in the second. Luis Castro lifted a two-run homer to the left-center to give the Honey Hunters a 2-0 lead. Alex Holderbach doubled in two runs, extending the Honey Hunters’ lead to 4-0. Gastonia had a 5-0 lead by the end of the second inning. They added a run in the third on Luis Castro’s second homer, putting the Honey Hunters ahead 6-0.

Gastonia’s offense continued to click in the fifth when Joseph Rosa drilled a two-run shot over the wall in left field, putting Gastonia ahead 8-0. The Honey Hunters’ bats kept moving in the seventh inning as they picked up six hits the inning. In the inning, Gastonia mustered five additional runs, taking a 13-0 lead.

Southern Maryland picked up their lone run of the game in the eighth inning after the first five batters reached base. Patrick Baker held Gastonia’s offense in check in the eighth, and Gastonia finished with a 13-1 victory over the Blue Crabs.

Southern Maryland looks to begin a new winning streak tomorrow as they return home to Regency Furniture Stadium at 6:35 to take on the Long Island Ducks.