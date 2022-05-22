The Town of Chesapeake Beach thanks our many local partners who participated in bringing a Health & Wellness Fair to the center of the Town. Many services were offered at the Health Fair, providing free resources centered around health, wellness, safety, community, and shattering the stigma.

“Never to be Forgotten.” Join the Town of Chesapeake Beach in the true meaning of Memorial Day on May 28th, starting at 10 AM at the Veterans Memorial Park.

The Town of Chesapeake Beach-sponsored Independence Day Fireworks Display is back!

TOWN NOTICES:

The America Flag at the Chesapeake Beach Veterans Memorial Park is currently flying at half staff due to an issue with the pulley on the flag pole. The flag will be corrected as soon as it can be repaired.

The Chesapeake Beach Town Hall will be closed on Monday May 30th, 2022 in observance of Memorial Day, honoring those that paid the ultimate sacrifice for our County and freedoms.

Welcome Stephen Sharp to the Chesapeake Beach Board of Appeals.

We are Hiring! The Town of Chesapeake Beach is accepting applications for several positions to include Accounting Technician, Public Works Technician, WRTP (wastewater) Operator Trainee, and Code Enforcement Officer. Apply here!

Public meetings of the Town of Chesapeake Beach are now being held in person at Town Hall; however, you can still view the meetings in real-time. Meetings are live streamed on the Town’s channel. Subscribers of the Towns channel will receive a notification when a public meeting is streaming live. Members of the public can watch the meeting live or view the recording after the meeting. All options are accessible here. For meetings of the Town Council and Public Bodies of the Town, please click here to view “Meetings and Town Notices”.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

New Calvert Library Twin Beaches Groundbreaking set for May 24th at 2 PM 910 one Bay Avenue North Beach, MD.

The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division will host free paper shredding events for county residents and businesses to help prevent identity theft by destroying confidential or sensitive documents. The following shred events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine:

Saturday, May 21, at Huntingtown High School, located at 4125 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown

Saturday, June 25 at Appeal Landfill located at 401 Sweetwater Road in Lusby

Farmers’ markets are back! Buying local is made easy with an abundance of fresh food from Calvert County’s farmers, agri-businesses, and watermen. Patrons can find local produce, meat, bedding plants (vegetables and herbs), and a bounty of other spring offerings, with more to come as the weather increases. Visit online for a full farmers market schedule. Be sure to check the Town of North Beach website for updates on their Farmers Market here.

The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Animal Services Division, in partnership with the Calvert County Health Department, will host drive-thru rabies clinics to offer free rabies vaccinations for pets. Clinics will be held Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter on the following dates: May 18, and June 15. Online registration is required. Interested parties can register using the shelter calendar online at www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com.

Calvert Crisis Response. Do you or someone you know want to stop using opiates? There is no time to spare when someone is ready to seek help. Call the Calvert County Behavioral Health’s Calvert Crisis Response team 24/7 at 1-877-467-5682.

Rapid access to substance use or mental health treatment.

Medication-assisted treatment.

Peer support is available.

Free Narcan kit.

www.CCBHCrisisResponse.org