Welcome to The Potomac River Test Range Website. This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). Our military uses these facilities to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on any of the areas of interest to the right for additional information.

Range / Weapons Testing Hotline: 877-845-5656 (toll-free) for daily updates on range operation and test schedules.

Noise Questions & Comments: Call NSF Dahlgren: at 540-653-8153 to comment or ask questions about noise or vibrations you think are being caused by operations at Dahlgren.

Contact the NSWC Dahlgren’s range schedule for more information; contact the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office at (540) 653-8154.

Tuesday, May 24

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/PRTR River Operations/Directed Energy Building 213

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

N/A River Restrictions: Upper Machodoc Creek restricted

Upper Machodoc Creek restricted Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road

EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

Wednesday, May 25

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/PRTR River Operations/Directed Energy Building 213

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

N/A River Restrictions: Upper Machodoc Creek restricted

Upper Machodoc Creek restricted Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road

EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

Thursday, May 26

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/PRTR River Operations/Directed Energy Building 213

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: N/A River Restrictions: Upper Machodoc Creek restricted

Upper Machodoc Creek restricted Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road

EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

Friday, May 27

No testing today. Have a great Navy day