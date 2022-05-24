On May 23 at 11:15 a.m., a school administrator at Thomas Stone High School was assaulted by two students while attempting to separate them from fighting.

Additional staff was able to intervene and stop the assault. The administrator was subsequently treated for injuries. The school resource officer will be charging both students with second-degree assault and disruption of school activities.

Anyone with additional information should contact PFC Payne at 301-932-2222. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story…