The NJCAA Region 20 recently announced 2021-22 All-Region 20 Division II baseball teams. From the College of Southern Maryland, sophomore infielders Francis Segarra and Mikey Guy were named to the First Team while sophomore pitcher Dylan Bell was named to the Honorable Mention Team.

Among Region 20 Division II hitters, Segarra finished the season ranked first in batting average (.445) and on-base percentage (.531), and finished fourth in slugging percentage (.731). He tied for fifth in doubles with 14, and ranked seventh in RBIs with 42. Segarra also ranked eighth in hits with 53 and tied for eighth in total bases (87) and hit by pitches (nine). He tied for tenth in runs with 41 and tied for 11th in home runs with six.

Credit: College of Southern Maryland

Among Region 20 Division II hitters, Guy ranked first in RBIs (59) and total bases (110) and tied for first in slugging percentage (.738). He also ranked second in hits (64) and batting average (.430). Guy collected 16 doubles and three triples, which placed him tied for third and tied for fourth, respectively. He tied for fifth in runs (47) and home runs (eight). He also finished 14th in on-base percentage (.467).

Among Region 20 Division II pitchers, Bell finished the season tied for second in complete games with five. He also ranked tied for fourth in wins with seven. Bell ended the year with 62.0 innings pitched and a 5.08 ERA, good enough to rank him sixth and eighth, respectively. He also ranked 12th in strikeouts per nine innings with 5.23, and tied for 17th in total strikeouts with 36.