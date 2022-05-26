The Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism fiscal 2023 tourism grant application is now available. 501c3 compliant organizations may request funding up to $9,000 for eligible projects. Applications are due by Friday, June 24, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.

Desired project qualities include:

Enhancing county tourism objectives through events, exhibits, education programs, or recreational opportunities.

Fostering or strengthening partnerships with other county organizations, attractions, or initiatives that extend single-day events into collaborative, event weekends.

Enhancing county, state, and National Park Service trail and by-way experiences in Charles County through matching grant programs for interpretive signage.

For information or a copy of the grant guidelines and application, click here. For additional questions, contact Maggie Boyden at BoydenM@CharlesCountyMD.gov or 301-396-5839. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.