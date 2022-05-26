Friday

Showers and thunderstorms are likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. High near 78. South wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 am, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Low around 64. South wind 7 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.