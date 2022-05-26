Springtime in Maryland means High School Championship games. This Spring, Southern Maryland has three teams headed to the big games, Calvert and Chopticon Varsity Softball and Patuxent Baseball.

Class 3A #3 Chopticon enters the Championship game against #4 Linganore ranked #15 in the state and #20 in the Washington DC Metro area. Chopticon boasts a 19-3 overall record with an 11-2 region record.

Chopticon made it to the finals by beating St. Charles in round #1, 9-0, then beating Northern High 6-5, followed by beating Howard 3-2. Wednesday night, they laid it on Decatur and punched their ticket to play Liganore 14-0. The championship game is set for Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the University of Maryland – College Park.

Chopticon Varsity Softball 2022 Credit: Jack Nutter Photography

Class 2A #1 Calvert will play #2 Rising Sun on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. at the University of Maryland – College Park. Calvert boasts a 12-1 conference record and 23-1 overall. Calvert made it to the finals by beating Patuxent 4-3 in round 1, followed by a 4-0 win over La Plata. After the reseed, Calvert, dispatched Eastern Tech 10-0 to play Walkersville and won 11-0, punching their ticket to the title match. Calvert has 3 of the top 5 hitters in Class 2A. Sadie Willis, Calvert High School Softball 2022 Credit: Jack Nutter Photography Emma Debour, Calvert High School Softball Credit: Jack Nutter Photography

Over on the baseball side, #1 Patuxent heads to Regency Furniture Stadium to play #6 Glenelg on Saturday, May 28, at 4 pm for the Class 2A title. Patuxent boasted a 13-0 conference record, with a 17-0 overall record. Patuxent had a bye in the first round and played McDonough in round #2, winning 13-4. Then they played Lackey, winning 14-2. In the quarterfinals, Patuxent downed Queen Annes County 8-4 before downing the Liberty Lions in the Semifinals 3-1.

Patuxent High School Baseball 2022 Credit: PATUXENT ATHLETICS Twitter

Maryland High School Championship Games:

Varsity Girls Softball @University of Maryland – College Park

Friday, May 27, 2022, @ 8 pm: #2 Rising Sun vs #1 Calvert

Boys Varsity Baseball @ Regency Furniture Stadium