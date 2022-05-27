If you own an eCommerce business, then professional product photography is crucial to your success. Customers won’t want to purchase your products if they aren’t photographed well. People make decisions based on what they can see. If your product’s photographs are poorly shot, then consumers will assume that you are either lazy or negligent. Neither of these qualities will give consumers the confidence to make purchases from your eCommerce store.

Thankfully, professional product photography isn’t hard to execute. This post will tell you how you can transform your product’s photos and make them look attractive, desirable, and most importantly of all, professional.

Professional Agencies

One of the easiest ways of ensuring that your store’s photographs look professional is to hire a professional photography agency to shoot products on your behalf. Many agencies will let you send them your products by post so that you don’t have to physically attend their studio. Because you can send products by post, this means that you don’t need to travel and can do business with agencies based further away. If you are in the United States, then the best product photographers are in Chicago ; you can find their contact information online. Before hiring an agency, make sure that you read their reviews and testimonials so that you can be sure that they offer a quality service.

White Backgrounds

If you are going to shoot your own photographs, then the first thing that you need to take into consideration is your photo’s background. More often than not, white is the best choice for a background (unless the product is white, in which case the background is better off being a bright color). The reason that white is a good background for products that aren’t colored white, is because it shows off all of a product’s features and makes it easier to study the text on an item’s packaging. If there is text on your product’s packaging, then make sure that the photographs you take are clear and are shot with a high-quality camera, so consumers can zoom in and read.

Proper Lighting

Lighting is just as important as the background. If your product’s photograph has poor lighting, then consumers won’t be able to get a good look at it. Poor lighting could result in consumers choosing to shop elsewhere because they don’t actually know what they are buying. Good lighting is especially important if you are selling fashion items or beauty products. You don’t need an expensive lighting rig to shoot quality photos, although it might help to have one. An alternative to a lighting rig is to use the torches of several phones at once.

Different Angles

Whenever you are shooting a product, you need to make sure that you take photos of it from different angles . With that said, you don’t need to take photos from different angles if you are selling beauty products. Many consumers only like to have different angle shots on beauty products and similar products so that they can see the item’s ingredients, but you can include that information in the product’s description box, which should be comprehensively written and should include all information pertinent to the product’s use. If you are going to be taking photos from different angles, then make sure that you prop the product up with something if it’s not strong enough to stand on its own.

Consistent Shots

When taking photographs for your eCommerce store, it’s very important that you keep your store’s photos consistent . You should use the same background, angles, and lighting for every single photograph (unless you are hiring models, in which case you should use the same model). Consistent shots help customers to get a clearer idea about your store’s brand. Consistent shots also promote trust. If your store has similar shots across the board, it’s less likely that consumers are going to think you are trying to scam them or are drop-shipping products.

Employing Models

One last thing to consider is the employment of models. You only need to employ models if the products that you are selling are fashion or beauty-related. You can employ models for other items, but it’s not necessary and can be expensive. The reason that you need to employ models when you are taking fashion or beauty-related photographs is so that customers can get a true impression of your products. Consumers want to know how products will look on them before they buy it, especially with clothes. Not providing model shots could put customers off from wanting to do business with you.

Running an eCommerce store isn’t easy. One of the most challenging aspects of eCommerce management is shooting photographs. If you don’t want to burden yourself with the complex photography process, then it’s a good idea to outsource your store’s product photography to a specialist agency.