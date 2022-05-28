The Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Class of 2022 will be honored during outdoor graduation ceremonies set for May 31 through June 3 at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf. CCPS has partnered once again with Regency Furniture Stadium and the Charles County Government to provide nearly 2,100 seniors with graduation ceremonies.

The Class of 2022 includes 2,045 graduates who earned a record number of scholarship offers totaling nearly $167 million. The total is likely to increase as graduates report scholarship offers to their respective high schools. First, on the CCPS high school graduation schedule is St. Charles High School at 9 a.m. on May 31. Pictured left to right: Samuel Chernoff, Maurice J. McDonough High School; Cydney Wilson, McDonough; Taylor Peterson, La Plata High School; Leah Kwak, La Plata; Victoria St. John, St. Charles High School; Caden Simpson, St. Charles; Charlie Klinger, Henry E. Lackey High School; Morgan Martin, Lackey; Gabriel Alleyne, North Point High School; Ishaan Chada, North Point; Alyson Smallhorn, Thomas Stone High School; Gabrielle Dorsey, Stone; Casey Metzger, Westlake High School; Ann Ubaka, Westlake. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

The official schedule is as follows. All graduations will stream live at www.ccboe.com.

Tuesday, May 31 – St. Charles High School, 9 a.m.

St. Charles High School, 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 31 – Maurice J. McDonough High School, 1 p.m.

Maurice J. McDonough High School, 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 1 – Henry E. Lackey High School, 9 a.m.

Henry E. Lackey High School, 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 1 – Westlake High School, 1 p.m.

Westlake High School, 1 p.m. Thursday, June 2 – La Plata High School, 9 a.m.

La Plata High School, 9 a.m. Thursday, June 2 – Thomas Stone High School, 1 p.m.

Thomas Stone High School, 1 p.m. Friday, June 3 – North Point High School, 9 a.m.

Valedictorians and salutatorians of the Class of 2022 were announced this week and represent the top academic achievers among graduates at each school. These positions are determined by student GPAs.

Leading the Henry E. Lackey High School graduating Class of 2022 is Morgan Martin as valedictorian and Charlie Klinger as salutatorian. Martin will attend Lipscomb University on a trustee full-tuition scholarship to study biochemistry. She eventually plans to go into the field of neonatal-perinatal medicine.

Klinger plans to join the U.S. Coast Guard Academy to study marine and environmental sciences. She also plans to become a commissioned officer in the U.S. Coast Guard.

La Plata High School Class of 2022 leaders include valedictorian Leah Kwak and salutatorian Taylor Peterson. Kwak plans to attend the University of Maryland, College Park to obtain her degree in biological sciences with a specialty in physiology and neurobiology. In 10 years, she sees herself as a medical school graduate working towards completing her residency.

Peterson plans to attend the University of Maryland, College Park to study biological sciences while in the Gemstone Honors Program at the school. In 10 years, she wants to be in a residency toward becoming a doctor. She is considering becoming an orthopedic surgeon or a neonatologist.

The Maurice J. McDonough High School Class of 2022 is led by valedictorian Cydney Wilson and salutatorian Samuel Chernoff. Wilson makes her way to Johns Hopkins University this fall on a scholarship to study neuroscience. She plans to become a medical examiner.

Chernoff will attend Emory University to study quantitative science. Following his bachelor’s degree, he plans to obtain his Master of Public Policy or a degree in law. He wants to work as a policy analyst at the state or federal level.

The Valedictorian for the Class of 2022 at North Point High School is Ishaan Chada. Gabriel Alleyne is the class salutatorian at North Point. Chada plans to attend the University of California, Los Angeles to study aerospace engineering and astrophysics. He wants to eventually land a career with an organization such as NASA.

Alleyne will attend North Carolina A&T in the fall on merit scholarships in the College of Engineering’s Helping Orient Minorities to Engineering (HOME) program. He plans to study computer science at NC A&T. In 10 years, he wants to be part of the National Football League.

St. Charles High School senior Caden Simpson leads the Class of 2022 as valedictorian. Victoria St. John is the salutatorian. Simpson plans to attend the University of Maryland, College Park to study computer science on a full Banneker/Key Scholarship. In 10 years, he sees himself working for a big technology company, moving out and starting a family of his own.

St. John will attend the University of Minnesota to study clinical psychology after receiving a national scholarship. She plans to be a pharmacy manager and clinical psychologist after her time in school.

The Valedictorian for the Class of 2022 at Thomas Stone High School is Gabrielle Dorsey and the class salutatorian is Alyson Smallhorn. Dorsey will attend the University of Maryland, College Park after receiving the Banneker/Key Scholarship and plans to obtain a degree in animal science. In 10 years, she sees herself in residency working to become a doctor in veterinary medicine.

Smallhorn will attend the University of Maryland, College Park leaning toward a degree in psychology. She plans to work in the psychology field.

The graduating class from Westlake High School is led by valedictorian Ann Ubaka and salutatorian Casey Metzger. Ubaka plans to attend Jacksonville University on a full-tuition scholarship. She will study computer science on the track to pre-medicine. After school, she sees herself working as a software engineer at an Immigration Arrangements for Non-local Graduates (IANG) corporation or as an OB-GYN serving underrepresented women.

Metzger will attend the University of Maryland, College Park on the full Banneker/Key Scholarship to study biological sciences/general biology. In 10 years, she plans to be an internal medicine physician working in her own practice or clinic.

2022 graduation numbers by school (scholarship totals may increase as offers are received)

Henry E. Lackey High School

Total graduates: 217 Scholarship offers: $13,848,533

La Plata High School

Total graduates: 273 Scholarship offers: $14,542,304

Maurice J. McDonough High School

Total graduates: 223 Scholarship offers: $14,247,361

North Point High School

Total graduates: 454 Scholarship offers: $52,391,054

St. Charles High School

Total graduates: 336 Scholarship offers: $24,963,349

Thomas Stone High School

Total graduates: 279 Scholarship offers: $29,611,887

Westlake High School

Total graduates: 263 Scholarship offers: $18,008,357

Total graduates: 2,045

Total scholarship offers: $167,612,845