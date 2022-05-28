(Charleston, WV, May 27, 2022) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (23-8) collected just two hits in a 5-0 loss on Friday night. The Charleston Dirty Birds’ (14-17) sporadic offense and suffocating pitching secured the victory, opening a four-game Memorial Day weekend series.

Denson Hull (L, 1-2) got the start for the Blue Crabs. The southpaw entered Friday’s matchup with the third best-earned run average in the Atlantic League (1.44), but ran into trouble early. After Diego Goris laced an RBI single in the first, the offense continued in the third. Anfernee Seymour blasted a solo shot to lead off the frame, and two batters later, Goris mashed one of his own. Three runs were all Charleston could muster off of Hull who issued a quality start, pitching six innings while allowing three runs on eight hits.

Jordan Stephens (W, 1-2) was lights out for Charleston, allowing just one bloop single in the third inning to Michael Baca while striking out seven batters in six innings. While Stephens entered play with an ERA near 8.00 and was fresh off his worst outing of the season, the former Cleveland Guardians’ farmhand found a groove in the series opener.

In addition to Baca’s blooper, the Crabs picked up just one more hit in the contest, a Zach Collier bunt single in the eighth, in an otherwise anemic offensive night. The Birds added two more in the eighth inning off of Alex Merithew, as Alfredo Gonzalez launched his first homer of the season.

Southern Maryland will look to rebound with Mitch Lambson on the mound on Saturday, as he goes toe-to-toe with Charleston’s Stephen Chamblee.