The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announces its 2022 license-free fishing days will be held on Saturday, June 4, Saturday, June 11, and Monday, July 4.

Maryland’s annual license-free fishing days offer anglers a unique opportunity to explore the state’s diverse fishing without needing a fishing license, trout stamp, or registration. On these days, any individual may catch and possess finfish in any tidal and nontidal waters of Maryland, as long as it’s for recreational purposes. All anglers must follow current size and catch limits found in the DNR fishing and crabbing guide.

submitted to the 2020 Maryland DNR Photo Contest. Credit: Jeff Swartzendruber

The department also has dozens of other resources to help new or experienced anglers, including angler access maps, Click Before You Cast environmental monitoring reports, and fish identification charts. In addition, anglers of any level are encouraged to sign-up for the Maryland Fishing Report, which provides up-to-date fishing information.

Aside from these free fishing days and certain license-free areas, anyone 16 or older fishing in Maryland must possess a license, which can be obtained or renewed online or on the department’s mobile app.