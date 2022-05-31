Harley Quinn is a special one-year-old girl who has stolen the hearts of the staff and everyone she meets.

Harley Quinn is deaf, but she doesn’t let this slow her down. She loves to play with her toys, do zoomies around the yard, and go for walks with her people. She is super smart and has already learned to sit on command.

We’re hoping that someone will open their home to Harley Quinn and show her all the good things life offers!

If you’re interested in meeting Harley Quinn, please email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov.

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)