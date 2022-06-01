LEONARDTOWN, MD (May 31, 2022) – The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership invites expecting parents in St. Mary’s County to a Community Baby Shower on Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Lexington Manor Passive Park, located at 21675 South Coral Drive, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

This FREE event will offer giveaway items to attendees, including diapers, baby wipes, bath thermometers, pacifiers, and safe sleep booklets, and several special door prizes, including strollers, car seats, and pack ‘n plays. Additionally, expecting parents will be connected to community resources and information relating to healthy eating and safe exercise during pregnancy. This event will also include a prenatal yoga session, facilitated by Evolve Yoga & Wellness and a walking group for interested parents.

Registration is preferred, but not required – Click here to register. The first 40 people to register will receive a pass to attend five classes for free at Evolve Yoga & Wellness.

“This is a special opportunity for the community to come together not only to learn about local resources for mothers, babies, and children but also to connect with other mothers and families,” said Angela Cochran, Director of Health Promotion & Community Services at SMCHD. “Promoting maternal, infant and child health is vital to the overall health and wellness of every community and SMCHD is proud to provide programs that focus on improving access to prenatal care, education on infant care to decrease infant mortality rates, and nurse case management programs that focus on maternal behavioral and mental health.”