La Plata, Md. – The Town of La Plata is launching a new water program called WaterSmart to support residents having greater control of their water usage. The free service allows residents to monitor their water usage in near real-time by viewing daily water usage via the online portal. New users can monitor their daily usage after signing up via the WaterSmart online portal at laplatamd.watersmart.com.

“This new water program is part of our commitment to provide residents with the best tools to manage their bill while simultaneously having greater control and understanding of the water they’re consuming in their homes on a regular basis,” said Mayor Jeannine James. “As a consumer, I find it useful to become more conscious of the water usage in my home, which will ultimately help my family control our costs and reduce our overall water consumption.”

The Town of La Plata chose to invest in the new program because of the control it puts into the hands of town residents. Residents have been mailed letters from the Town with instructions on how to set up their WaterSmart accounts. Residents will need to locate their account number on their current water bills to sign in to the online portal.