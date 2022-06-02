On June 1 at 1:50 p.m., a student at Mary H. Matula Elementary School reported to a teacher they saw another student with a box cutter. The teacher and a school resource officer recovered the box cutter and spoke with the student.

Through further investigation, it was learned a different student was in possession of a knife, which was also recovered. The parents of both students were contacted. Parents are urged to talk with their children about the dangers of bringing inappropriate items to school. The case is being handled by school administrators.