Robert J. Rehrmann director of the Bureau of Revenue Estimates (BRE) Credit: State of Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (June 1, 2022) — Comptroller Peter Franchot today announced the appointment of Robert J. Rehrmann as director of the Bureau of Revenue Estimates (BRE). Mr. Rehrmann assumes the role from Acting Director David Farkas, who has served in the position since Andrew Schaufele’s promotion to deputy comptroller in January. Mr. Rehrmann’s first day is today, June 1; Mr. Farkas returns to his previous role as the Bureau’s deputy director

BRE employees serve as economic staff for the Comptroller. They forecast and analyze state and national economies; forecast, analyze, and monitor state revenues; and analyze the effects of state and federal tax legislation on the state’s revenues. BRE employees also serve as staff for the Board of Revenue Estimates, which includes the Comptroller, Treasurer, and state Budget Secretary. The Board approves the Bureau’s analyses of the state’s economy, revenue performance and revenue forecasts to the bond rating agencies prior to every bond sale and otherwise, as conditions warrant.

Rehrmann previously served as a principal policy analyst for the Maryland Department of Legislative Services (DLS), where he worked for 19 years, rising from his first role as a fiscal note analyst. His areas of expertise with DLS included personal income, corporate income, tobacco, estate and transportation taxes. Over the years, he worked extensively with BRE staff to review and develop fiscal notes for tax policies and legislation.

Prior to his tenure with DLS, Rehrmann spent several years in the private finance sector. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree cum laude in Political Science from the University of Maryland Baltimore County. Rehrmann lives in Hyattsville.