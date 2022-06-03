The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC) is excited to announce the Buy Local Challenge Celebration is back and extends an invitation to the public to come to celebrate, experience and shop everything Maryland grown, harvested, produced, hand crafted, and homemade! Admission is free.

Credit: The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission

The Buy Local Challenge (BLC) Celebration marks the 15th Anniversary of the statewide Buy Local Challenge and will take place on Monday, August 1, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., (rain or shine) at Serenity Farm, Benedict in Charles County, a working farm owned and operated by the Robinson Family, known for its legendary hospitality, sweeping waterfront views, and fun on-farm festivals and events.

The family-friendly Celebration will be set up like a ‘farmers market’ where folk can browse and shop from more than 45 Maryland vendors of farm-raised meats, cheese, produce, flowers, seafood, baked goods, jams and pickles, honey, farm-made soaps and scents, local arts and crafts, plus tastings and sales of the finest artisanal beverages from Maryland’s wineries, distilleries, and breweries.

Free Admission includes all BLC Celebration highlights and fun activities for the whole family

Live music by ‘FLYT’ featuring Ryan Forrester, carriage rides with the magnificent Suttler Post Farm Clydesdales, kids’ pony rides by Mary’s Go Round, Serenity Farm Petting Pen, a free raffle with prizes donated by participating vendors, complimentary ‘come taste the difference!’ local oyster and beef tastings (one per person, while supplies last), and the first 900 ticket holders (adults only) receive a free insulated shopping bag and ice to keep purchases cool “from farm to fridge” – All at no cost! Plus, a great lineup of local food trucks will be on hand serving delicious food, ice cream, desserts, and soft drinks to purchase throughout the evening.

“We are delighted to make this Celebration a free event so everyone – families, kids, and adults – can join us to discover and enjoy Maryland’s amazing farms, producers, and artisans,” commented Shelby Watson-Hampton, SMADC Director. “It’s a great way to start the week with your friends and family and show your support for Maryland’s number one industry, agriculture!”

Free Admission Tickets are available from June 1, 2022. Registration is required and limited to 1,000 guests. Get tickets and find full event details – links to participating farms, vendors, entertainment, kids activities, and more, at BuyLocalChallenge.com.

The BLC Celebration wraps up the annual statewide Buy Local Week always the last full week of July (July 22 – 31) and is jointly promoted in partnership with Maryland Department of Agriculture. BLC Week engages consumers around the state to “pledge to enjoy one Maryland grown product every day during Buy Local Week” and beyond.

The Buy Local Challenge 15th Anniversary Celebration is sponsored in part by Platinum Sponsors: Charles County Department of Economic Development, Charles County Tourism. Gold Sponsors: Calvert County Department of Economic Development, Destination Southern Maryland, MARBIDCO. Silver Sponsors: Farm Heritage Conservancy, Maryland Department of Agriculture “Maryland’s Best’, My Mustard Seed LLC, Rural Maryland Council.

GET FREE TICKETS HERE