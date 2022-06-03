PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – June 2, 2022 – The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Communications Division, was recently named a 2022 Tyler Technologies Public Sector Excellence award winner, for deploying Tyler’s Enterprise Public Safety and Fire Field Mobile in innovative and impactful ways.

Calvert County Emergency Communications quickly and efficiently handled 105 emergency calls during a chaotic winter storm responsible for blocking roads, snapping trees in half, and downing electrical lines. Telecommunicators used a mapping tool within Enterprise Public Safety and features in Fire Field Mobile to map these hazards. First responders on the street were able to view this map in real-time for increased situational awareness and safety and allowed them to reroute calls for service on their own, freeing up dispatchers to take more 911 calls.

Tyler’s Excellence Award submissions were evaluated by a diverse panel of Tyler leadership, who selected 29 public sector clients as winners from a broad and diverse field of applicants that demonstrated excellence in developing, deploying or maintaining Tyler solutions within their jurisdictions in innovative ways. Award winners were honored during the annual Tyler Connect user conference in Indianapolis in May, where they were recognized in front of more than 4,100 of their public sector peers.