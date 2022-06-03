On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., the Town of North Beach hosted a ceremony to rename Sunrise Garden, located at 8930 Bay Avenue. The peaceful park adjacent to the Chesapeake Bay was renamed the Mark R. Frazer Sunrise Garden in honor of former Mayor Mark R. Frazer. Many members of the North Beach community; Town Council members and staff; Board of Calvert County Commissioners; Margaret Phipps, Register of Wills; Scott Hancock, Executive Director of the Maryland Municipal League; and family and friends were in attendance. Mark R. Frazer Sunrise Garden Renaming Ceremony Credit: North Beach Maryland Mark R. Frazer Sunrise Garden Renaming Ceremony Credit: North Beach Maryland Mark R. Frazer Sunrise Garden Renaming Ceremony Credit: North Beach Maryland Mark R. Frazer Sunrise Garden Renaming Ceremony Credit: North Beach Maryland Mark R. Frazer Sunrise Garden Renaming Ceremony Credit: North Beach Maryland Mark R. Frazer Sunrise Garden Renaming Ceremony Credit: North Beach Maryland

As Mayor of the Town of North Beach for 16 years, Mark Frazer was known as a visionary that led the town during a period of economic, cultural, and recreational growth while also addressing the quality of life for residents. In 2012, Mayor Frazer envisioned a neighborhood park that would complement the town’s boardwalk and beachfront facilities. With the help of the North Beach Parks Commission and input from the community, the concept was developed for a passive nature park with trees and shrubs, seating areas, art sculpture display areas, and water features such as shallow ponds and waterfalls. Fast forward to August 2015, the Town of North Beach hosted a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Sunrise Garden, and the park was officially open for all to enjoy.

During last week’s Renaming Ceremony, Mayor Mike Benton made the opening remarks and expressed his pleasure to be able to host such a special occasion. He commented on the beauty of the park and the open space that everyone can enjoy. Dr. Gwen Schiada, former North Beach Town Council member spoke of how “Mark planted a lot of seeds in North Beach and now we get to enjoy the beauty that has been sown.” She also said the park reflects Mayor Frazer’s commitment to growing good things in North Beach over the years. Additional speakers included Mayor Pat Mahoney of the Town of Chesapeake Beach and Delegate George Owings who both expressed their pleasure to be in attendance and how honored they are to be Mark’s friend.

Before the sign unveiling, Mark Frazer gave the final remarks of the ceremony. He thanked everyone for attending and spoke of his greatest achievement of having been able to surround himself with good people. He thanked the town staff, council members, and his family. He talked about the improvements in the Town of North Beach when he was in office that would not have been possible without state aid and the intervention of Maryland State Senator and Senate President Emeritus Thomas V. “Mike” Miller, Jr., whose wife and daughters were in attendance. In conclusion, Mark Frazer said, “Nothing on my watch that happened in North Beach, of any substance, happened without input, advice, and consultation with my wife, Mary. I want to thank all of you for this honor and the support that you’ve given me, particularly in the last six months, but most importantly, I want to thank you for your friendship and your love.”