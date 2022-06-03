(June 2, 2022, York, PA,) The Blue Crabs won their 10th series of the season as they beat the York Revolution in the rubber game of the three-game set. Mitch Lambson (W, 3-1) led Southern Maryland tonight, throwing 131 pitches en route to a complete game. Lambson allowed just one run on six hits, striking out 13 batters along the way.

York’s bats scored their lone run of the game early. With one out in the bottom of the first inning, Elmer Reyes lifted a fly ball over the Arch Nemesis wall in left field, giving the Revs a 1-0 lead. That lead held until the fourth inning.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Blue Crabs’ bats got to Jorge Martinez (L, 2-4). With Walker on first base, Alex Crosby ripped a line drive down the right-field line into the corner, advancing Walker to third base. Two batters later, Joe Deluca bounced a single into right field, scoring Crosby and Walker, giving the Blue Crabs a 2-1 lead.

In the seventh inning, Joe Deluca and Michael Baca picked up base hits before Jack Sundberg worked a walk. With the bases loaded and one out, Michael Wielansky drove a single into center field, scoring Joe Deluca and Michael Baca, giving the Blue Crabs a 4-1 lead. After Zach Collier walked, Jared Walker lifted a fly ball off the wall in right field, scoring Sundberg and Wielansky, and giving the Blue Crabs a 6-1 lead. Southern Maryland tacked on another run when Alex Crosby knocked a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Collier to put Southern Maryland ahead 7-1.

Meanwhile, Mitch Lambson continued to thrive. He struck out 12 batters across the first six innings and struck out the side in order in the third. With the Blue Crabs ahead 7-1, Lambson returned to the mound in the ninth after throwing 114 pitches. With a runner on first and one out, Mitch Lambson struck out Connor Lien on the payoff pitch. Two batters later, Lambson induced a ground ball to Alex Crosby at third base, securing the complete-game victory for the Blue Crabs.

With the victory, the Blue Crabs improve to 27-10 on the season and win their 10th series of the season. The Blue Crabs will travel across Pennsylvania to Lancaster, where they begin a three-game set with the Barnstormers at 6:30 pm tomorrow. The Blue Crabs return to Regency Furniture Stadium on Tuesday, June 7 at 6:35 pm.