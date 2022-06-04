ALTOONA, PA – The Bowie Baysox quickly bounded back into the win column on Friday night at PNG Field in Altoona, as they held on for a 3-2 win over the Altoona Curve, their third win in the six-game series. Bowie rode a strong pitching performance from Ryan Watson, as well as an all-around day from Cody Roberts, as the catcher threw out two runners attempting steals, and went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run and two RBI.

The contact was key yet again for Bowie, as they drilled two singles in the first inning, but a double play sidelined their chance at opening the game with a run. Cody Roberts made sure to take fielding out of the equation in the second inning when he opened the frame with a solo home run to left field, his fourth of the season. Bowie tagged right-hander Kyle Nicolas for an unearned run in the third inning after Jordan Westburg reached on an error, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Hudson Haskin.

After a scoreless fourth inning, Nicolas (L, 0-2) left midway through an at bat in the fifth inning with an apparent injury. As Altoona leaned on righty Brad Case earlier than expected, the Curve got an admirable outing from their reliever. Case worked two early double plays across 2 2/3 scoreless innings to start his day, but after Adam Hall drew a four-pitch walk and stole second base, Roberts delivered again with an RBI single to left field, plating a necessary insurance run as Bowie pumped their lead to 3-1.

On the mound, Bowie got a strong outing from Ryan Watson, as the right-hander spun five innings and allowed only one run. Watson (W, 3-1) was only tagged for a run in the second inning after a leadoff walk and two hits, including a two-out double by Andres Alvarez to briefly tie the game at one. Watson stood tall while dancing out of two different innings with runners at second and third base with only one out, stranding the runners both times.

Bowie got two scoreless innings from Morgan McSweeney in relief, but Altoona cut the lead back to just one run against Easton Lucas in the eighth inning, as the left-hander allowed an RBI single to Matt Gorski with two outs, but Lucas still logged three strikeouts in the frame to preserve the lead.

Taking the ninth inning, Jensen Elliott set down the Curve in order to earn his first Double-A save.

Bowie has now won five of-their-last six games and moved up to 19-28 on the season. Bowie will try to win the series with Altoona on Saturday, as the six-game series continues at 6:00 p.m.