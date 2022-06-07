There are a few things to consider when purchasing a garage door opener. One is the horsepower rating. This is a measurement of how much lifting power the motor has. A half horsepower opener can lift a single-car door, while a one horsepower opener can lift a double car door.

If you have a particularly heavy door, or if you plan on using your opener to lift other objects, you may want to consider getting a higher horsepower rating.

Another thing to consider is the type of drive. There are three types of drives: chain, screw, and belt. Chain Drives are the most common and are generally the least expensive. Screw drives are becoming more popular because they tend to be quieter than chain drives. Belt drives are the most expensive, but they are also the quietest.

A professional garage door company will be able to advise you on which opener is best for your needs.

Finally, you need to decide if you want a basic opener or one with additional features.

Some features that may be available include:

A keypad for entry into the garage without a remote

A timer that will automatically close the door after a certain amount of time

Lights that turn on when the door is activated

An emergency release cord that allows you to open the door manually in case of power failure

If you are looking for a garage door opener with additional features, you may want to consider one with a keypad. This will allow you to enter your garage without having to use a remote. A timer is another feature that can be convenient.

It will automatically close the door after a certain amount of time has passed. Lights that turn on when the door is activated can also be helpful. And an emergency release cord can give you peace of mind in knowing that you can still open your door manually if there is a power outage.

To sum up, when you’re looking for a garage door opener, there are three main things to consider: power, safety, and convenience. We hope this guide has helped you narrow down the options and find the perfect garage door opener for your needs.