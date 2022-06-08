HARRISBURG, PA – The Bowie Baysox opened their seven-game series with the Harrisburg Senators strong on Tuesday night, cruising to a 6-1 win at FNB Field. Bowie’s pitching held the Senators to only five hits while allowing only one walk. It was the first game for Bowie in June decided by more than two runs.

With both teams fighting intermittent rain, Zach Peek set the early tone for Bowie’s three scoreless innings and four strikeouts. Harrisburg took the early advantage when switch-hitter Wilson Garcia lined a solo home run to right-center field. Peek eventually finished four innings on the mound, striking out a season-high six batters.

In relief, Clayton McGinness took over for his Double-A debut and fired a scoreless fifth inning with one strikeout to earn the win. Taking the back end of the game, Conner Loeprich faced the minimum over four near-perfect innings with four strikeouts to earn the save, his first of the season.

While Harrisburg did lean on four scoreless innings out of the gate from Steven Fuentes, the Baysox broke through in the fifth inning to take the lead on three-consecutive hits, including RBI knocks by Joey Ortiz and Greg Cullen. Fuentes (L, 1-3) was the tough-luck loser behind six innings of ball, allowing just the two runs.

Bowie instantly pounced reliever Brian Gonzalez, as all three batters the lefty faced reached base. Cullen capitalized on the three-batter span with an RBI double. Gonzalez was quickly lifted for Francys Peguero, and Peguero was quickly tagged for a three-run home run from Andrew Daschbach, his eighth long ball of the season.

Peguero was able to wrap up the four-run seventh and go on to pitch a scoreless eighth, while Dakody Clemmer spun a scoreless ninth inning for the Sens.

With their record now bumped to 20-30, Bowie will continue their seven-game series with Harrisburg on Wednesday with a doubleheader to make up a postponed game from May. First pitch for the twin bill is set for 5:30 p.m.