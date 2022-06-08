(June 7, 2022, Waldorf, MD ) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs extend their winning streak to five games as they top the Lexington Legends 11-8 on a wet Tuesday evening.

Denson Hull (W, 2-3) allowed four earned runs and six hits across five innings of work but pitched better as the start went along.

The Lexington Legends started the scoring in the second inning. Isaias Tejada led off with a solo home run to left field, giving the Legends a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, with Manuel Geraldo on second, Dominic Bethancourt ripped a double to right field, scoring Geraldo and giving the Legends a 2-0 start.

In the third inning, the Legends continued to score. Courtney Hawkins drove in a run on a double down the left-field line to extend the Legends’ lead to 3-0. Lexington tacked on two more runs in the third, giving the Legends a 5-0 start.

With one out in the bottom of the fourth inning, Jared Walked blasted a solo shot down the right-field line. Alex Crosby then knocked a double into the right-field corner, putting a runner on second base with one out. Two batters later, Ryan Haug blooped a triple into right field, scoring Haug to cut the deficit to 5-2.

The Blue Crabs produced a massive eight-run fifth inning off of JJ Hoover (L, 2-5). Michael Baca, Jack Sundberg, and Ian Yetsko loaded the bases to lead off the inning. Joe Deluca got the Blue Crabs back on the board with a two-RBI single to right, cutting the deficit to 5-4. The Blue Crabs added another run when Jared Walker punched an RBI single through the right side, tying the game. With runners on second and third, Alex Crosby sent a single to right, giving the Blue Crabs a 7-5 lead. Braxton Lee then drove in Alex Crosby, extending the lead to 8-5. Southern Maryland added two more runs in the inning, taking a 10-5 lead.

In the seventh inning, the Legends answered with a solo blast from Courtney Hawkins, his 15th of the year, tying the league lead in homers.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Blue Crabs answered. Matt Hibbert shot a double down the left-field line, giving the Blue Crabs an 11-6 lead.

In the top of the eighth inning, with the bases loaded, Phillip Ervin lifted a single to shallow right-center, scoring two runs and cutting the Blue Crabs’ lead to 11-8. In the ninth, Mat Latos (SV, 14) entered, shutting down the Legends in order, securing an 11-8 victory.

With the win tonight, the Blue Crabs move to 31-10 and extend their winning streak to five games. They have also won eight of their last nine contests. Southern Maryland increases their divisional lead to 11.5 games over the second-place Long Island Ducks. The Blue Crabs return for game two of the series tomorrow at 6:30 pm, as Southern Maryland goes for their sixth straight win.