(June 7, 2022, Waldorf, MD) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs extend their winning streak to five games as they top the Lexington Legends 11-8 on a wet Tuesday evening. 

Denson Hull (W, 2-3) allowed four earned runs and six hits across five innings of work but pitched better as the start went along. 

Credit: Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The Lexington Legends started the scoring in the second inning.  Isaias Tejada led off with a solo home run to left field, giving the Legends a 1-0 lead.  Later in the inning, with Manuel Geraldo on second, Dominic Bethancourt ripped a double to right field, scoring Geraldo and giving the Legends a 2-0 start. 

In the third inning, the Legends continued to score.  Courtney Hawkins drove in a run on a double down the left-field line to extend the Legends’ lead to 3-0.  Lexington tacked on two more runs in the third, giving the Legends a 5-0 start. 

With one out in the bottom of the fourth inning, Jared Walked blasted a solo shot down the right-field line.  Alex Crosby then knocked a double into the right-field corner, putting a runner on second base with one out.  Two batters later, Ryan Haug blooped a triple into right field, scoring Haug to cut the deficit to 5-2. 

The Blue Crabs produced a massive eight-run fifth inning off of JJ Hoover (L, 2-5).  Michael Baca, Jack Sundberg, and Ian Yetsko loaded the bases to lead off the inning.  Joe Deluca got the Blue Crabs back on the board with a two-RBI single to right, cutting the deficit to 5-4.  The Blue Crabs added another run when Jared Walker punched an RBI single through the right side, tying the game. With runners on second and third, Alex Crosby sent a single to right, giving the Blue Crabs a 7-5 lead.  Braxton Lee then drove in Alex Crosby, extending the lead to 8-5.  Southern Maryland added two more runs in the inning, taking a 10-5 lead. 

In the seventh inning, the Legends answered with a solo blast from Courtney Hawkins, his 15th of the year, tying the league lead in homers. 

In the bottom of the seventh, the Blue Crabs answered.  Matt Hibbert shot a double down the left-field line, giving the Blue Crabs an 11-6 lead. 

In the top of the eighth inning, with the bases loaded, Phillip Ervin lifted a single to shallow right-center, scoring two runs and cutting the Blue Crabs’ lead to 11-8.  In the ninth, Mat Latos (SV, 14) entered, shutting down the Legends in order, securing an 11-8 victory.  

With the win tonight, the Blue Crabs move to 31-10 and extend their winning streak to five games.  They have also won eight of their last nine contests.  Southern Maryland increases their divisional lead to 11.5 games over the second-place Long Island Ducks.  The Blue Crabs return for game two of the series tomorrow at 6:30 pm, as Southern Maryland goes for their sixth straight win.  

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply