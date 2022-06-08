LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Department of Public Works & Transportation will close the southbound lane of FDR Boulevard between Kennegad Drive and Athlone Drive in California Tuesday, June 14, and Wednesday, June 15, 2022, between 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. for maintenance and repairs.

Changeable message signs and posted signs will be provided to remind motorists of the work around the closure. Drivers are encouraged to follow the posted signs and proceed with caution.

Please contact the Department of Public Works & Transportation for additional information at 301-475-4200.