Thursday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 am and 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 10 to 16 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 61. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.