LEONARDTOWN, MD – NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Calvert-St. Mary’s Metropolitan Planning Organization (C-SMMPO) Council/TAC will hold a Public Hearing on June 30, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. in the Chesapeake Building located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown to consider public comments, review, and approve the Unified Planning Work Program (UPWP) Fiscal Year 2023.

Citizens are encouraged to attend and participate in public hearings. Note that as a result of the evidence and comments made at the public hearing, amendments may be made to the proposed Unified Planning Work Program (UPWP) Fiscal Year 2023.

Written comments, questions, and suggestions may be submitted on or before June 23, 2022, to C-SMMPO, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD, 20650 or Ben.Cohen@stmarysmd.com.

Copies of the proposed Unified Planning Work Program (UPWP) Fiscal Year 2023 are available in the Department of Land Use and Growth Management, 23150 Leonard Hall Dr., Leonardtown, MD 20650 or https://www.calvert-stmarysmpo.com. For further information contact Ben Cohen, St. Mary’s County Department of Land Use and Growth Management, (301) 475-4200 ext. 1505 or Ben.Cohen@stmarysmd.com.

Any reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities should be requested by contacting the St. Mary’s County Public Information Office at (301) 475-4200, ext. 1340.