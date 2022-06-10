On Tuesday, June 7, the Board of County Commissioners held a joint meeting with the Charles County Board of Education on the Annual 2022 School Allocation Cycle. Department of Planning and Growth Management staff provided an overview of the available capacity among the county’s 37 schools and the recommended allocatable capacity for development projects on the School Allocation Waiting List. The Board of Education staff also discussed updates on recent or planned renovations at John Hanson Middle, Benjamin Stoddert Middle, J.P. Ryon Elementary, and T.C. Martin Elementary Schools.

Open Session Briefings

Chief of Media Services Jennifer Harris and Lead Video Producer Brent Huber provided a presentation on the hybrid capabilities in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room of the Charles County Government Building. County staff will work with an outside vendor to review the space and its capabilities.

Attorney Sue Greer and Master Planner Seth Harry provided a presentation on their petition to annex 306.5 acres into the Town of La Plata. Located on Hawthorne Road adjacent to the Hawthorne Country Club, “The HUB” at La Plata is a proposed mixed-use development requesting Traditional Neighborhood Mixed Use zoning within the Town boundaries. The Town of La Plata held a public hearing for public comment on the project on May 24, 2022 and left the record open until June 16, 2022. Additional details of this project are available online.

Approval Items

Commissioners also approved:

Appointments

Reappoint Wayne Magoon as chair to the Planning Commission.

Work Session

County Commissioners held a work session on Draft Bill 2022-06 Adequate Public Facilities Manual 2022 Update to Traffic Section. A public hearing will be held on Wednesday, June 29, at 6 p.m. in hybrid format.

Proclamations

Wednesday, June 8

Appointments

County Commissioners appointed:

The following to the Charles County Police Accountability Review Board Tia Spencer-Blake, and David Saunders as District 1 members; Jon Norris as an At Large Member; Charles Williams and Jamila Smith as District 2 members; Richard Campbell and Derrick Terry as District 3 members; and Granville Johnson and Brigitte Proctor as District 4 Members.

Brigitte Proctor as Chairperson to the Charles County Police Accountability Review Board.

Public Hearings

County Commissioners provided a public hearing on Amendments to the 2022-2031 Charles County Comprehensive Solid Waste Management Plan. County Commissioners left the public record open for 10 days.

County Commissioners also provided a public hearing on Land Preservation, Parks, Recreation Plan. County Commissioners left the public record open for 10 days.

Next Commissioners Session: June 28 and 29, 2022

