ANNAPOLIS, MD (June 7, 2022) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) has announced the new certification and license renewal dates for businesses and individuals hired to fertilize lawns and turf.

Certified Professional Fertilizer Applicators (PFAs) and licensed businesses now have until December 31, 2022, to renew their certifications and licenses instead of June 30, 2022. The move was made to help lawn care professionals and businesses keep their renewals up to date by changing the deadline from peak season to off-season. Here’s what lawn care pros and licensed firms need to know:

PFAs and businesses with valid certifications or licenses expiring June 30, 2022, will be granted extensions until December 31, 2022

These individuals have been mailed letters announcing this regulatory change to the deadline This letter should be kept with the current certificate or license as proof that credentials are valid and up to date

Renewal notices for Calendar Year 2023 will be mailed in November 2022, and are due to MDA by December 31, 2022

The 3-year period for PFAs to obtain six continuing education credits will be extended from June 30, 2022, until December 31, 2023

For more information on certification and license requirements and Maryland’s Lawn Fertilizer Law, please visit MDA’s website or email nminfo.mda@maryland.gov.